Qventus Introduces New Perioperative Solution to Increase Prime Time Utilization and Grow Case Volume

The new Qventus Perioperative Solution includes:

Access: Access increases available OR time by intelligently orchestrating the release of predicted unused blocks and continuously optimizing OR schedules. To do this, Block Release leverages machine learning algorithms that predict up to a month in advance which blocks are unlikely to be used. Then, by applying behavioral science techniques, the system presents data and incentives to surgeons and schedulers so they proactively release all or part of that block time. To unlock even more OR time, the automation engine continuously reviews scheduled cases and suggests cases that could be done sooner, freeing up time weeks in advance. Machine learning also identifies opportunities to shift surgical slots and rooms to optimize for robotic and non-robotic cases. For OR teams, this automation and intelligence create valuable lead time to attract cases, increase utilization, and reduce the surgical backlog.

Access increases available OR time by intelligently orchestrating the release of predicted unused blocks and continuously optimizing OR schedules. To do this, Block Release leverages machine learning algorithms that predict up to a month in advance which blocks are unlikely to be used. Then, by applying behavioral science techniques, the system presents data and incentives to surgeons and schedulers so they proactively release all or part of that block time. To unlock even more OR time, the automation engine continuously reviews scheduled cases and suggests cases that could be done sooner, freeing up time weeks in advance. Machine learning also identifies opportunities to shift surgical slots and rooms to optimize for robotic and non-robotic cases. For OR teams, this automation and intelligence create valuable lead time to attract cases, increase utilization, and reduce the surgical backlog. Growth: Growth helps OR leaders strategically grow case volume by automatically offering high-value surgeons optimal OR times and making it easier for schedulers to view and request surgical slots in real-time. Available Time Outreach uses machine learning to identify the best fit surgeon for open time based on their practice patterns and past performance, and then the solution automatically offers the open time to that surgeon. It also considers the health system's strategic priorities, such as growing targeted service lines or decanting low acuity volume. TimeFinder enables employed and community surgeons and their schedulers to view available OR time in seconds through a reservation-like interface, without logging into an EHR, and then submit official case requests, bypassing the need to fill out and fax a separate form. Users can also view available times in their colleagues' blocks, reducing the burden of "trading" times. Together, these automations enable OR leaders to rapidly and efficiently grow case volume.

Growth helps OR leaders strategically grow case volume by automatically offering high-value surgeons optimal OR times and making it easier for schedulers to view and request surgical slots in real-time. Available Time Outreach uses machine learning to identify the best fit surgeon for open time based on their practice patterns and past performance, and then the solution automatically offers the open time to that surgeon. It also considers the health system's strategic priorities, such as growing targeted service lines or decanting low acuity volume. TimeFinder enables employed and community surgeons and their schedulers to view available OR time in seconds through a reservation-like interface, without logging into an EHR, and then submit official case requests, bypassing the need to fill out and fax a separate form. Users can also view available times in their colleagues' blocks, reducing the burden of "trading" times. Together, these automations enable OR leaders to rapidly and efficiently grow case volume. Insights: Surgical Insights surfaces actionable performance improvement opportunities for surgeons and OR teams. Opportunity Finder continuously monitors performance in real-time to enable OR teams to track case growth and understand scheduling accuracy. Surgical Practice Improvement then allows perioperative leaders to directly share insights with surgeons on efficiency improvement opportunities and strategies to grow case volume for their practices. These tools not only increase physician and staff engagement but also make it easier to drive continuous improvement over time.

"The manual processes that health systems currently use to manage ORs are broken: upwards of 30% of OR time is not utilized, which restricts access for surgeons, delays care for patients, and results in significant operational waste for the system," said Mudit Garg, co-founder, and CEO of Qventus. "The Qventus Perioperative Solution enables health systems to harness innovations in AI and principles of behavioral science to create liquidity in the market for OR time in ways never before possible. As we emerge from the pandemic, we're pleased to be able to help patients obtain better access to ORs, while simultaneously helping health systems improve utilization, efficiency, and growth."

Leading health systems across the country are achieving significant results with the Qventus Perioperative Solution.

"We maximized what we could do with our EHR but continued to rely on manual processes for managing OR access and day-to-day operations, so we needed a new approach to improve operational efficiency," said Tammy Jones, Chief Perioperative Officer at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health (UAMS). "The Qventus Perioperative Solution takes our operations to a whole new level. With improved scheduling lead time and streamlined case scheduling, we've rapidly added hundreds of new cases, which increases our capacity to care for more patients. The solution has also been a huge satisfier with our OR teams, surgeons, and schedulers."

To learn more about the Qventus Perioperative Solution, visit www.qventus.com/perioperative or register here for an upcoming webinar on October 20th, 2021, featuring perioperative leaders from Saint Luke's Health System and Qventus.

About Qventus

Qventus is the first and only real-time system for automating care operations. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, ED, perioperative, and command center settings. With hundreds of deployments in health systems and hospitals across the country, including Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and Saint Luke's Health System, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 90% fewer excess days per patient and up to 0.8-day reductions in length of stay. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

SOURCE Qventus Inc.

Related Links

www.qventus.com

