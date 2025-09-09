AUSTIN, Texas and MUNSTER, Ind., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvinci Software, the leader in franchise financial performance solutions, and iFranchise Group, the nation's top-ranked franchise consulting firm, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at empowering franchise brands to accelerate growth and drive profitability.

For franchisors, this alliance bridges two historically disconnected needs: access to expert franchise development consulting and the ability to make fast, data-backed decisions that reduce risk and achieve targeted goals.

Qvinci and iFranchise Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Empower Franchise Growth

"At Qvinci, we know that accurate, timely franchisee location data is the cornerstone of franchise success. But beyond the data, franchises need strategic guidance to scale," said Brad Adams, President and CEO of Qvinci. "Aligning with iFranchise Group means we can connect our customers with the most trusted experts in franchise development and growth."

Mark Siebert, CEO of iFranchise Group, stated, "With our extensive experience in franchise development consulting, we often see the challenges that franchisors face with manually collecting and consolidating franchisee location data. We understand the importance of having a financial performance platform like the one that Qvinci provides, which allows franchisors to solve these challenges by automating the process and gaining the insights needed to improve operations system-wide."

Together, both companies can help franchisors:

Develop processes and systems that support expansion

Access financial performance data to guide operational improvements

Build a franchise network focused on growth, compliance, and best practices

Looking ahead, the alliance between Qvinci and iFranchise Group is expected to create new opportunities for franchisors to improve brand-wide performance, boost profitability, and accelerate expansion, especially in today's fast-paced and highly competitive market.

About Qvinci Software: The leader in franchise financial performance solutions, Qvinci's patented technology automates the collection, consolidation, and mapping of franchisee location data into a brand-defined Standard Chart of Accounts. It seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, and Excel to provide near real-time access to wellness dashboards, customizable KPI scorecards, peer benchmarking, and cashflow forecasting. For more information visit: https://franchises.qvinci.com/

About iFranchise Group: Consistently ranked #1 in annual industry surveys, iFranchise Group is the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, offering the skills of top franchise experts in franchise strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales, and franchise best practices for emerging and established franchise companies worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.ifranchisegroup.com/

SOURCE Qvinci Software