Qvinci's Newest Patent Revolutionizes Automated, Disparate-Data Processing and Business Intelligence for Multi-Location Organizations

United States Patents: US 9,020,946, 9,483,799, 9,858,624, 11,625,662, and 12,456,087

Australian Patents: Standard Patent Nos. 2011353001, 2020257057, and 2023200162

Canadian Patents: 2821002, 2829665 and 3037367

Mexican Patents: 345725 and 352805

This newly awarded patent protects Qvinci's breakthrough heuristic technology that resolves the long-standing challenges of multi-location reporting and business intelligence, including inconsistent Charts of Accounts, disparate data, and constantly changing sets of locations.

Unlike conventional tools that simply retrieve and format information, Qvinci's patented system automatically standardizes heterogeneous data across every location, determines which locations contain relevant activity, and dynamically highlights the metrics and locations needing immediate attention. The impact is fast and accurate ecosystem-wide analytics which empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented clarity and speed.

"At Qvinci, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in multi-location financial performance management," said Brad Adams, President, CEO and Chairman of Qvinci. "This patent bolsters our mission to eliminate manual processes and deliver intelligent automation that empowers leaders, coaches, and advisors to focus on improving profitable performance, not preparing reports."

An application of this patented technology can be seen in Qvinci's widely adopted KPI Scorecard, one of the most popular performance tools used by franchise brands, accounting professionals, dioceses, and multi-location organizations.

Traditionally, building a multi-location KPI scorecard required gathering dozens or hundreds of P&Ls, manually checking which locations have specific activity in particular accounts, determining top and bottom performers, and calculating KPIs, benchmarks, and ratios. This manual approach is time-intensive, error-prone, and nearly impossible to scale. Qvinci's patented engine transforms this entirely.

"With Qvinci's KPI Scorecard, for example, all the manual work to collect, normalize, and benchmark each location goes away," said Charles Nagel, Qvinci's Founder and CTO. "Leaders simply define what they want to measure – such as top revenue accounts, COGS categories, profitability ratios, or the top 20% of performers – and Qvinci can automatically and accurately deliver that."

After scanning all synced locations to retrieve relevant data, Qvinci dynamically populates results into a fully structured, color-coded scorecard.

This dynamic process is powered by the newly patented heuristics that enable Qvinci to:

Instantly identify which accounts from each location are relevant to each metric

Group related, disparate data, such as similar expense accounts with different naming conventions

Deliver consistent KPI formats even when underlying datasets change month to month

About Qvinci

Qvinci is the leader in financial performance management, helping accounting professionals, franchises, dioceses, and multi-entity organizations gain clear, actionable insights. Its patented automation streamlines the collection, consolidation, and mapping of financial data into a Standard Chart of Accounts, enabling near real-time reporting. With tools like dashboards, KPIs, benchmarking, and forecasting, Qvinci drives better compliance, growth, and profitability. Easy to use and cost-effective, Qvinci also offers an expert Customer Success team to ensure smooth onboarding and adoption.

