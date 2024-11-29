QYOU Media Reports Q3 FY 2024

Company Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA*

TORONTO, MUMBAI, India and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, is reporting financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Highlights include as follows:

YOY Revenue Growth : The company recorded Q3 quarterly revenue of $7,718,514 , representing the highest revenue recorded in any third quarter in company history. The revenue mark was particularly noteworthy given strong strategic realignment of resources and investments enacted to drive positive Adjusted EBITDA. Revenue continued to be primarily driven by strong results for the QYOU USA and Chtrbox India Influencer Marketing business units. Revenue on a YOY basis increased by $438,640 or 6%.





: The company recorded Q3 quarterly revenue of , representing the highest revenue recorded in any third quarter in company history. The revenue mark was particularly noteworthy given strong strategic realignment of resources and investments enacted to drive positive Adjusted EBITDA. Revenue continued to be primarily driven by strong results for the QYOU and Chtrbox India Influencer Marketing business units. Revenue on a YOY basis increased by or 6%. Positive Adjusted EBITDA* : For the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved by 105% or $956,517 to become positive at $46,010 . This represented the second consecutive quarter with positive Adjusted EBITDA, marking another record in company history. This was driven by consistent revenue growth along with a meaningful realignment of investment activities, all directed towards achieving positive operating results.





: For the three months ended compared to the same prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved by 105% or to become positive at . This represented the second consecutive quarter with positive Adjusted EBITDA, marking another record in company history. This was driven by consistent revenue growth along with a meaningful realignment of investment activities, all directed towards achieving positive operating results. Improved Net Loss : For the three months ended September 30, 2024 , net loss improved by $1,101,257 or 57% compared to the same prior year period.





: For the three months ended , net loss improved by or 57% compared to the same prior year period. Cash Balance: The company ended the three months ended September 30, 2024 with cash of $874,367 .

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis commented, "Q3 2024 marks another quarter where we focused our strategic emphasis on our cash positive business units and a strategic mandate to drive positive Adjusted EBITDA. We continue our work on several strategic initiatives designed to reinvigorate stronger revenue growth and stronger overall results in 2025. Our Influencer Marketing business units continue to display strong financial momentum which we intend to focus on moving forward. We expect more announcements to be made on a number of these initiatives before the end of 2024. Two consecutive quarters of positive Adjusted EBITDA is a great foundation for us to build on heading into 2025."

In addition to announcing Q3 2024 financial results, the company announced that they have secured a strategic investment from an India based institutional investor for a minority stake in Chatterbox Technologies Private Limited.

More commentary on the Q3 results and the Chatterbox Technologies investment will be provided by CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis along with India Group CEO Raj Mishra on the next "First Thursday" video published to the company YouTube channel on Thursday December 5th at 8 AM PST available when you CLICK HERE . Please submit any questions to the QYOU Investor email address by Sunday December 1st when you CLICK HERE .

*Note on Adjusted EBITDA:

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we present Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which is a non-IFRS financial measure. The presentation of non-IFRS financial measurement are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of cash flows or liquidity.

We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash and or non-recurring operating expenses including but not limited to stock-based compensation, marketing credits, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses). Adjusted EBITDA is used as an internal measure to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about this non-IFRS financial measure assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and other factors that affect reported results. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Furthermore, this measure may vary among companies; thus Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects'', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the completion of future investments, the approval of the Exchange of the investments, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India of future investments, the expected use of proceeds from the investment, and statements relating to the business and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, QToonz and RDCMovies we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 115 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

