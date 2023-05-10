QYOU USA & Chtrbox Rack Up Multiple Influencer Marketing Awards, Nominations and Accolades
May 10, 2023, 08:15 ET
Campaigns For Hyundai, Activision & Amazon Along with Several Chtrbox Represent Influencers Receive Recognition
TORONTO, LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), the fast-growing media group with operations in India and the United States, has announced that its US and India Influencer Marketing divisions have garnered multiple awards and nominations across a broad variety of campaigns and events recognizing excellence in their work. The nominations and winners encompass a variety of campaigns and award events across multiple categories for Hyundai, Activision and Amazon, and includes individual awards for several artists managed by the Chtrbox Represent team. The recent list of nominations and winners includes:
Marketing Automotive Awards / MediaPost
Partner: Hyundai North America and Culture Brands
Status: Winner
Category: Best Multicultural
Final Winner List: https://www.mediapost.com/marketingautomotiveawards/
Shorty Awards
Partner: Hyundai North America and Culture Brands
Status: Finalist
Category: Multicultural Community Engagement
Finalist Nomination List: https://shortyawards.com/15th/okay-hyundai
Digiday Awards
Partner: Hyundai North America and Culture Brands
Status: Finalist
Category: Best Advertising Partner
Finalist Nomination List: https://digiday.com/announcement/awards/haribo-twitch-regeneron-and-wsjs-the-trust-are-among-this-years-digiday-content-marketing-awards-finalists/
Drum Awards
Partner: Activision, Call of Duty
Status: Finalist
Category: Social Media
Finalist Nomination List:
https://www.thedrummarketingawards.com/americas/en/page/nominations
Drum Awards
Partner: Hyundai North America and Culture Brands
Status: Finalist
Category: Automotive
Finalist Nomination List:
https://www.thedrummarketingawards.com/americas/en/page/nominations
ET Influencer Marketing Awards
Partner: Amazon
Status: Finalist
Category: Multi Influencers Campaign
Finals Nomination List: https://brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com/influencer-marketing-awards/shortlist-users
ET Influencer Marketing Awards
Partner: Christina Furtado https://www.instagram.com/_potatoface// Chtrbox Represent
Status: Winner
Category: Macro Influencer
Finals Winners List: https://brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com/influencer-marketing-awards/winners-list
Social Samosa Awards
Partner: Rida Tharana https://www.instagram.com/rida.tharanaa/ / Chtrbox Represent
Status: Winner
Category: SuperWoman Of The Year
Final Winners List: https://www.socialsamosa.com/2023/04/social-samosa-superwomen-2023-winners/
Cosmopolitan Beauty Influencer of the Year
Partner: Shantanu Dhope https://www.instagram.com/shantanudhope/ / Chtrbox Represent
Status: Winner
Category: Editors Choice
Final Winners List: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqe9BRToJXQ/
Cosmopolitan Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year
Partner: Vaishali Srivastava https://www.instagram.com/srivastavajii/ / Chtrbox Represent
Status: Winner
Category: Popular Choice
Final Winners List: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqe_UsPyI9U/
The QYOU USA and Chtrbox Influencer Marketing divisions of QYOU Media have both experienced strong growth over the last two years in both overall revenue and profitability, as they have been accelerated by an increase of successful campaigns across a growing list of brand partners and creative activations. Additionally, influencer marketing, now commonly considered the cornerstone of "the creator economy" continues to evolve as a mainstream business for brands and advertisers around the globe, particularly those focused on reaching young audiences. A recent April report by Goldman Sachs research has predicted that the overall Creator Economy will be a half trillion dollar business by 2027.
Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU Media, commented "We are thrilled to see such amazing recognition of our social media marketing teams' efforts, our brand partners and our represented talent, both here in the US and in India. We could not be more proud of the extraordinary diversity represented in the style and execution of the campaigns, our growing list of amazing blue chip partners, and the individual achievements of our represented talent. We look forward to several of our nominations turning into winners and expect to receive more and more recognition as the effectiveness and relevance of our work continues to grow."
One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com.
