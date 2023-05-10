QYOU USA & Chtrbox Rack Up Multiple Influencer Marketing Awards, Nominations and Accolades

Campaigns For Hyundai, Activision & Amazon Along with Several Chtrbox Represent Influencers Receive Recognition

TORONTO, LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), the fast-growing media group with operations in India and the United States, has announced that its US and India Influencer Marketing divisions have garnered multiple awards and nominations across a broad variety of campaigns and events recognizing excellence in their work. The nominations and winners encompass a variety of campaigns and award events across multiple categories for Hyundai, Activision and Amazon, and includes individual awards for several artists managed by the Chtrbox Represent team. The recent list of nominations and winners includes:

QYOU USA AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS:

Marketing Automotive Awards / MediaPost

Partner : Hyundai North America and Culture Brands

Status : Winner

Category : Best Multicultural

Shorty Awards

Partner : Hyundai North America and Culture Brands

Status : Finalist

Category : Multicultural Community Engagement

Digiday Awards

Partner : Hyundai North America and Culture Brands

Status : Finalist

Category : Best Advertising Partner

Drum Awards

Partner : Activision, Call of Duty

Status : Finalist

Category : Social Media

Drum Awards

Partner : Hyundai North America and Culture Brands

Status : Finalist

Category : Automotive

CHTRBOX AND CHTRBOX REPRESENT AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS:

ET Influencer Marketing Awards

Partner : Amazon

Status : Finalist

Category : Multi Influencers Campaign

ET Influencer Marketing Awards

Partner : Christina Furtado https://www.instagram.com/_potatoface/ / Chtrbox Represent

Status : Winner

Category : Macro Influencer

Social Samosa Awards

Partner : Rida Tharana https://www.instagram.com/rida.tharanaa/ / Chtrbox Represent

Status : Winner

Category : SuperWoman Of The Year

Cosmopolitan Beauty Influencer of the Year

Partner : Shantanu Dhope https://www.instagram.com/shantanudhope/ / Chtrbox Represent

Status : Winner

Category : Editors Choice

Cosmopolitan Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year

Partner : Vaishali Srivastava https://www.instagram.com/srivastavajii/ / Chtrbox Represent

Status : Winner

Category : Popular Choice

The QYOU USA and Chtrbox Influencer Marketing divisions of QYOU Media have both experienced strong growth over the last two years in both overall revenue and profitability, as they have been accelerated by an increase of successful campaigns across a growing list of brand partners and creative activations. Additionally, influencer marketing, now commonly considered the cornerstone of "the creator economy" continues to evolve as a mainstream business for brands and advertisers around the globe, particularly those focused on reaching young audiences. A recent April report by Goldman Sachs research has predicted that the overall Creator Economy will be a half trillion dollar business by 2027.

Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU Media, commented "We are thrilled to see such amazing recognition of our social media marketing teams' efforts, our brand partners and our represented talent, both here in the US and in India. We could not be more proud of the extraordinary diversity represented in the style and execution of the campaigns, our growing list of amazing blue chip partners, and the individual achievements of our represented talent. We look forward to several of our nominations turning into winners and expect to receive more and more recognition as the effectiveness and relevance of our work continues to grow."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com , www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com.

