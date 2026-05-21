QYOU USA Continues Award-Winning Momentum

Leading creator marketing and media company is honored across the ANA's Reggie Brand Catalyst Awards, Telly's and the Shorty's reinforcing leadership in next-generation brand storytelling

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU USA, the award-winning influencer marketing and creator media division of QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), continues to build momentum as one of the industry's most recognized creator marketing company's, adding multiple prestigious honors across top-tier campaigns shortly after being named "Most Innovative Studio" last month.

The latest wave of recognition highlights QYOU USA's ability to deliver breakthrough creator-led campaigns for global brands and streaming platforms through innovative storytelling, audience engagement and multi-platform execution.

Recent Honors Include



ANA REGGIE Brand Catalyst Awards

Campaign: Heinz Verified: The Sign of a Great Restaurant

Category: Local, Regional or Market Specific

Award: GOLD | See listing LINK

Category: Influencer or Creator Driven Campaign

Award: BRONZE | See listing LINK

Telly Awards

Campaign: Creators are the Channel: Hulu

Category: Series - Vertical Video Series

Award: SILVER | See listing: LINK

Shorty Awards

Campaign: Creators are the Channel — Hulu

Category: Multi-Platform Presence

Award: AUDIENCE HONOR | See listing LINK

"These awards reflect the continued evolution of QYOU USA as a leader in creator-powered marketing," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU USA. "Being recognized across such a broad spectrum of campaigns, platforms and industry organizations validates both our strategic approach and the growing impact creators have in driving authentic engagement for brands. We are incredibly grateful to our partners for trusting QYOU USA to deliver innovative, award-winning campaigns that connect with audiences and drive meaningful results for their brands."

The honored campaigns showcased QYOU USA's expertise in blending creator-first storytelling with measurable audience impact. The Hulu campaign Creators are the Channel demonstrated the company's strength in developing culturally relevant content that drove awareness, discovery and tune-in for Hulu's programming slate. Meanwhile the Heinz Verified: Sign of a Great Restaurant campaign highlighted the effectiveness of localized, creator-driven marketing at scale, generating awareness and community engagement for restaurants participating in the Heinz Verified program.



As brands increasingly prioritize creator-led strategies to reach younger digital-first audiences, QYOU USA continues to expand its reputation as a trusted partner for culturally resonant campaigns that drive awareness, engagement and business results.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a creator marketing and performance media company. Through its subsidiaries, QYOU USA and Chtrbox India, the company develops, distributes and amplifies creator-led content for leading brands, integrating strategy, creative, creators and paid media to drive measurable business outcomes. In India, Chtrbox operates as an influencer and marketing platform and agency connecting brands and creators at scale. In the United States, QYOU partners with major film studios, game publishers and leading CPG brands to execute creator-driven campaigns across paid and organic channels. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok, QYOU Media's content has reached billions of consumers globally. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.