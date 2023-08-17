R. Rex Parris Selected as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers recognizes R. Rex Parris, founding partner of PARRIS Law Firm, as the 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this a significant and highly sought-after accomplishment. This recognition highlights the respect, dignity, and integrity R. Rex Parris has demonstrated to his colleagues and clients throughout his career.

R. Rex Parris

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Best Lawyers in America for a second time as Lawyer of the Year," said R. Rex Parris. "The work I do is solely on behalf of my clients and in anticipation of helping them receive the justice they rightfully deserve."

Since launching his practice in 1985, R. Rex Parris has achieved outstanding results for his clients. As a young lawyer, he obtained the first million-dollar verdict in California's Kern County. Years later, he secured a record-breaking defamation and emotional distress jury verdict against Guess Inc.'s founder, Georges Marciano, for $370,000,000. This verdict went on to become the largest verdict in the U.S. in 2009. In recent years, R. Rex Parris has regularly obtained verdicts and settlements between the seven and ten-figure range. Some notable cases include:

$1.8 Billion settlement against SoCalGas and Sempra Energy

settlement against SoCalGas and Sempra Energy $120 Million car crash verdict

car crash verdict $56.5 Million car crash verdict

car crash verdict $49.6 Million car crash verdict

car crash verdict $41.6 Million car crash verdict

What sets R. Rex Parris apart from other trial lawyers is how he approaches each and every case. By applying the teachings from renowned cognitive science experts, he is able to tell his clients' daily struggles in a relatable and compelling way. "It's important for juries to understand that my clients are real people who are suffering physically and emotionally through no fault of their own," said Parris. "When I represent these families, I can't help but get attached to them. It's what motivates me to do everything I can to give them a fighting chance following a severe injury," Parris added.

In addition to representing personal injury victims, R. Rex Parris regularly travels around the country, teaching up-and-coming trial lawyers his unique litigation and trial strategies. From jury selection to managing a successful law firm, R. Rex Parris' seminars equip lawyers with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed inside and outside of the courtroom.

R. Rex Parris' tireless work ethic spans across multiple legal disciplines and public service commitments. Since 2008, R. Rex Parris has been the mayor of Lancaster, CA, where he has championed green energy initiatives, reduced crime rates, and secured business investments that have transformed Lancaster into a thriving community. He is also the founder of CarthroniX, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule-based therapies for degenerative and aging-related diseases, including arthritis.

R. Rex Parris' passion for improving the quality of life for his clients, peers, and community is a testament to his commitment to the legal profession. Congratulations, R. Rex Parris for being recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

Contact

Dante Hickles (661) 949-2595

[email protected]

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm