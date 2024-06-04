R-Zero and SC Johnson Professional Improve Healthcare Facilities with Innovative Technology Solutions

R-Zero announces a strategic sales relationship with market leader SC Johnson Professional to expand their professional healthcare portfolio with best-in-class technology solutions that optimize workforce efficiency and enhance energy efficiency in healthcare facilities.

Through the partnership, SC Johnson Professional will integrate R-Zero's suite of building intelligence solutions into their portfolio of healthcare offerings to provide their customers and prospects access to R-Zero's occupancy and indoor air quality sensors, data insights software, and industry-leading UV-C air and surface disinfection.

SAN ANTONIO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a leader in healthy and smart buildings, today announced a strategic sales partnership with SC Johnson Professional , to bring innovative and technology-driven solutions to the healthcare sector that intelligently monitor and improve efficiency and operations across staff productivity, patient experience, smart cleaning, space utilization, and energy consumption.

As part of the partnership, R-Zero's comprehensive platform of occupancy and indoor air quality sensors, data insights software, and UV-C air and surface disinfection solutions will be a featured extension of SC Johnson Professional's industry-leading product portfolio.

"Partnering with an industry driver like SC Johnson Professional gives R-Zero an unmatched advantage in our conversations with healthcare leaders," said Jennifer Nuckles, R-Zero Chairperson and CEO. "Because our companies share a common mission to bring innovative solutions to market, customers can have confidence in our team's combined expertise of what technologies will drive the most impact and value across their healthcare facility and workforce operations."

At APIC, stop by booth #1802 where SC Johnson Professional will be showcasing R-Zero's high-efficacy UV-C mobile disinfection tower Arc , which inactivates 99.99% of common microorganisms in operating rooms up to 1000 sq ft. in seven minutes. To understand Arc's ROI potential in your hospital, see R-Zero's operating room ROI calculator , or reach out to [email protected] for a meeting.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is a building intelligence platform that delivers real-time insights on how to optimize indoor spaces and buildings to improve workforce productivity, right-size real estate portfolios, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's industry-leading risk model recommends mobile and autonomous UV disinfection where risk is high, to achieve effectiveness while reducing chemical usage and waste, and reducing carbon emissions to achieve sustainability goals. R-Zero's platform is instantly accessible, easy to use, and scalable across every kind of space, enabling health systems, commercial real estate, cities, public services, and educational systems to prepare today's buildings to meet tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

About SC Johnson Professional SC Johnson Professional® is a part of SC Johnson®, a global, purpose-led company and industry-leading manufacturer of household consumer brands such as Windex®, Mr Muscle® and Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®.

Operating since the 1930s, SC Johnson Professional® provides expert skin care, cleaning, and hygiene solutions for industrial, institutional, and healthcare users. This incorporates our range of specialist occupational skin care products along with well-known SC Johnson® brands and innovative professional cleaning and hygiene products.

The SC Johnson Professional® purpose is to bring innovative, quality products and services to professional markets with outstanding performance that respect the environment, create efficiencies, reduce inventories, simplify training, and provide a positive user experience. This is built on a deep understanding of customer needs and a vision for 'rethinking the professional experience' with the user in mind.

