R2S receives $1.25 billion Tamir production contract for facility in Camden, Arkansas

Raytheon-Rafael joint venture opens new factory, ramps up air defense production

EAST CAMDEN, Ark., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raytheon-Rafael Protection Systems (R2S) joint venture was awarded a $1.25 billion contract to supply Israel with Tamir surface-to-air missiles. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business. The direct commercial sales contract includes missiles, missile kits and test equipment.

The companies used a $33 million capital investment to establish the new facility, which opened earlier this month in East Camden, Arkansas. The facility was established to support the Israel Missile Defense Organization's (IMDO), operating within the Israeli MOD's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), initiative to accelerate serial production of Iron Dome interceptors. The new site will produce the Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter® for the Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program.

"This is the first production contract for the R2S joint venture and a major milestone for both Raytheon and Rafael," said Jonathan Casey, R2S Chief Executive Officer. "The new Camden site is the first all-up-round production facility in the U.S. to manufacture Tamir and SkyHunter missiles."

Developed by Rafael and operational since 2011, the Iron Dome system has repeatedly proven its effectiveness in combat, intercepting thousands of threats with a success rate exceeding 95%. Raytheon and Rafael have teamed for over a decade on Iron Dome. The U.S. version of the Iron Dome Weapon System's Tamir, SkyHunter, is a short to medium-range air defense weapon designed to counter a range of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars.

About Rafael

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli defense establishment, as well as for customers around the world. The company offers its customers a diversified array of innovative solutions at the leading edge of global technology, from underwater systems through naval, ground, and air superiority systems to space systems. RAFAEL is one of Israel's three largest defense companies, employing over 10,000 people and numerous subcontractors and service suppliers, including in the United States.



About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

