R360 Global Unveils Immersive, Redesigned Website, Elevated User Experience

The transformation of R360Global.com represents the culmination of a quest to provide a sophisticated, enriching online environment worthy of the organization's distinguished membership.

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R360 Global, an invitation-only membership organization for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families seeking to use their abilities, wealth, and knowledge to create an enduring legacy, is thrilled to announce the launch of its redesigned website, R360Global.com.

Barbara Goodstein - MANAGING PARTER & NYC CHAPTER CHAIR

"After months of hard work and dedication, we are pleased to officially unveil the new R360Global.com," says R360 Global Managing Partner Barbara Goodstein. "The transformed website showcases our unique member experience and prioritizes functionality and a seamless user experience. The strikingly elegant design provides an online experience worthy of our incredible members."

Key enhancements include a more intuitive interface, a responsive design for seamless navigation on all devices, and improved performance to ensure faster loading times and smoother browsing.

"Since our founding, R360 has been driven by a commitment to excellence, and we strongly believe that our website should exemplify our core values," says Goodstein. "We're proud to have a digital platform that truly reflects our members."

To explore the reimagined website, please visit https://www.r360global.com/ .

About R360 Global

R360 is a by-invitation peer-to-peer community of extraordinary leaders and wealth creators stewarding family enterprises that thrive through life's transitions. At R360, we believe wealth is about more than money. It's about cultivating capital in all its forms: financial, intellectual, social, human, emotional, and spiritual. Bound by shared values, R360 members wish to inspire future generations and use their abilities, wealth, and knowledge to become a legendary force for change.

What truly distinguishes R360 is our inclusive approach. While most similar peer membership organizations cater primarily to individuals, R360 welcomes all family members, offering meaningful programming for spouses, young children, and adult children. This inclusive approach strengthens family bonds and fosters deep community ties and lasting friendships.

For more information about R360 Global and its unique family-centric approach, contact us today.

Learn more at r360global.com .

