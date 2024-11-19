R360 Hosts Exclusive Evenings with Esteemed Thought Leaders at New York's 92nd Street Y

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R360, the premier membership community for ultra-high-net-worth families, continues to inspire and engage its members through extraordinary, exclusive events. The New York Chapter recently hosted three remarkable evenings at the iconic 92nd Street Y, featuring conversations with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and comedian Jon Stewart.

R360

An Evening with Nancy Pelosi

R360 members were treated to an exclusive dialogue with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, reflecting on her historic tenure as Speaker of the House and her lifelong advocacy for justice and human rights. Moderated by acclaimed journalist Katie Couric, the discussion delved into Pelosi's memoir The Art of Power and her unique perspectives on global affairs. The evening commenced with a private cocktail reception and concluded with a members-only dinner, fostering intimate conversations and lasting connections.

Doris Kearns Goodwin on the Legacy of the 1960s

At another unforgettable event, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin joined The Carlyle Group's David M. Rubenstein for a reflective journey through the transformative 1960s. Drawing from her collection of personal letters from historical figures including John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., Goodwin offered unique and profound insights into a decade that shaped modern America.

Jon Stewart and Chelsea Devantez on Comedy and Candor

R360 took part in a dynamic discussion between Emmy-nominated writer Chelsea Devantez and legendary comedian Jon Stewart. The two celebrities shared candid stories about their journeys in comedy and the profound social impact of their work on The Problem with Jon Stewart. Following a lively cocktail hour, attendees were captivated by this heartfelt and humorous dialogue.

Each of these events underscores R360's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and unique insights to its members. Whether exploring history, comedy, or leadership, R360 curates opportunities for members to engage with influential figures and gain fresh perspectives, all while staying ahead of the curve on the topics and trends that are shaping the world.

About R360

R360 connects UHNW individuals and their families to a supportive network of like-minded individuals, thought leaders, and innovators. Members enjoy unique events and resources to deepen their understanding and enrich their lives.

For more information, visit R360Global.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Goldberg

[email protected]

+1 (786) 699-9498

SOURCE R360