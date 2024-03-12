R360 Ushers in New Era of Ultra-High-Net-Worth Community with Recent Media Coverage

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R360, the foremost community for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, proudly announces extensive coverage of its latest insights and achievements featured in leading publications in recent months.

The recent press coverage highlights R360's steadfast commitment to redefining the UHNW experience and its dedication to guiding members on the journey from prosperity to purpose.

Here are the highlights of the recent coverage:

CNBC: Barbara Goodstein, Managing Partner at R360, offers profound insights into the financial strategies of Berkshire Hathaway, noting that the differentiating factor between the affluent and the truly wealthy lies in the pursuit of generational wealth. Goodstein's analysis emphasizes the importance of patience, diligence, and strategic investment analysis. Additionally, she discusses R360's wealth mindset test , accessible on the organization's homepage. Learn more here.

DreamCatchers Podcast: Charles P. Garcia, Managing Partner at R360, engages in a captivating dialogue with Jerome Myers, PE, MBA, PMP, exploring the trajectory of wealth creation, impact, and legacy. Garcia shares personal anecdotes and insights into unlocking one's full potential, offering valuable guidance for listeners. Learn more here.

Family Office Professional: Silvia Costa, the head of R360 Productions, discusses the significance of legacy films in capturing family narratives for future generations. Costa's interview illuminates R360's commitment to preserving familial legacies through specialized documentary initiatives. Learn more here .

Business Insider: R360 member Peter Fioretti's interest and investment ventures in biotech and healthcare technology are spotlighted, reflecting a growing trend among affluent individuals to address healthcare challenges through personal research into the latest biotech technology and strategic investments. Learn more here.

Bloomberg: Transitioning from prosperity to purpose and communal values are underscored in Barbara Goodstein's interview. Goodstein also delves into macroeconomic trends, including investments in cryptocurrency and quantum computing. Learn more here.

Houston Chronicle: Michael Cole, Managing Partner at R360, explains the organization's mission to empower members to realize their full potential and positively impact society. Cole highlights R360's intentional approach to curating a global community of purpose-driven individuals. Learn more here.

Country & Town House: R360's prominent position as the premier community for UHNW individuals is underscored in this feature, highlighting the organization's role as a networking hub for wealth creators. Learn more here.

CNBC: Barbara Goodstein reflects on the legacy of Charlie Munger and its implications for investors and the future of Berkshire Hathaway. Learn more here.

Nasdaq Investment News: Barbara Goodstein discusses investment opportunities in 2024, focusing on healthcare, AI, cryptocurrency, and biotechnology. Learn more here.

R360 remains at the forefront of ushering in a new era of the UHNW community, guiding its members towards purpose-driven prosperity and enduring legacies. You can keep up to date on all R360's press features on their website's Insights page .

Media Contact:

Jon Goldberg

(786) 699 - 9498

[email protected]

SOURCE R360