R360 Welcomes Rich Cohen as Managing Director of Member Experience and Chief Legal Officer

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R360, the premier global community for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, is excited to announce that Rich Cohen has joined its executive team as Managing Director of Member Experience and Chief Legal Officer.

Rich Cohen

Over his impressive career, Rich has demonstrated a unique ability to deliver impactful legal and business results and exceed targets. At Corporate Creations International, he spearheaded a groundbreaking sales strategy that fueled exponential revenue growth, ultimately leading to the company's successful acquisition. At RenewData Corp., Rich's innovative client outreach initiatives resulted in a substantial increase in new client engagements and a large client retention rate. His leadership at The Garden City Group, Inc. drove over tens of millions in new annual revenue, showcasing his skill in executing winning strategies in competitive markets.

"Rich embodies the excellence and innovation that define R360. His proven ability to drive growth, transform businesses, and lead with vision has delivered extraordinary results across industries. A seasoned executive, legal expert, and thought leader, Rich brings expertise and a legacy of success that will inspire and elevate our community. We are thrilled to welcome him to R360," said R360 Managing Partner Charlie Garcia.

"Joining R360 is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a community that values innovation, excellence, and collaboration," said Rich Cohen. "I look forward to working alongside such a dynamic and visionary team to further strengthen R360's commitment to creating a world-class experience for its members. I am excited to be part of a community that embraces growth, community service, and shared success."

Beyond his professional achievements, Rich holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from SUNY Buffalo. He has served as General Counsel and in senior executive roles across public and private sectors. Rich's expertise has earned him seats on various advisory boards and opportunities as a keynote speaker in industry-leading forums.

Rich's philosophy of leadership is deeply rooted in community and family. He resides in Weston, Florida, with his wife of 44 years, Lisa, and their children and seven grandchildren. His dedication to tikkun olam (healing the world) and tzedakah (charity) is reflected in his service as a former President and current Board Member of B'nai Aviv Synagogue.

R360 is confident that Rich's extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable in enhancing the member experience and driving the community's future success. His appointment underscores R360's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and value to its members.

R360 is an invitation-only community of ultra-high-net-worth individuals committed to personal growth, philanthropy, and transformative leadership. Through curated experiences and strategic insights, R360 empowers its members to lead impactful lives and create lasting legacies.

