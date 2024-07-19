R360's Inaugural Member Summit Delivers Transformative Experiences and Insights

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R360, the premier membership organization for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, has successfully concluded its inaugural member summit in San Diego, California, the R360 Living Well, Doing Good Conference. The exclusive gathering, tailored for members, each with a net worth exceeding $100 million and a commitment to leaving a lasting impact, featured a range of prominent speakers and more than 37 member families.

"This summit was about more than just learning; it was about connecting on a deeper level and finding inspiration to make a greater impact. The Living Well, Doing Good Conference is one of many initiatives designed to support this mission," stated Barbara Goodstein, Managing Partner

of R360. "We've set a new standard for member events and are committed to fostering an environment where members can thrive and make meaningful contributions to society."

The conference featured a lineup of distinguished speakers and experts from around the globe, including:

Innovation and Futurists

, Former Chair at Singularity University, explored methods for anticipating industry disruptions and creating transformative change in organizations. • , Founder of Kwik Learning, taught effective techniques to form high-reward routines, break negative patterns, and optimize the brain's potential. Dr. Behnam Tabrizi , Professor at Stanford University , presented a leader's playbook for perpetual innovation based on practices of the world's most innovative companies. • Dr. Michael Breus , The Sleep Doctor, shared his best practices for optimizing sleep for peak performance in demanding executive roles.

Leadership and Social Change

, Civil Rights , Chairman, Drum Major Institute and Arndrea , Civil Rights Leader, President, Drum Major Institute, discussed how leaving a meaningful legacy can drive lasting social change on a global scale. Scott Harrison , Founder of Charity: water, discussed the revolution of philanthropy through new innovative funding models and measurable impact.

Personal and Professional Development

, Harvard Professor, Founder of Happiness Studies Academy, presented exclusive strategies for balancing wealth, purpose, and personal fulfillment using the SPIRE framework. Zoe Chance , Professor at Yale School of Management, explained the science of influence and making impactful decisions in business and life.

, Professor at , presented a three-step strategy to transform anxiety into a catalyst for personal growth and goal attainment. Dr. Raj Sisodia, Founder of Conscious Capitalism, and Dr Neha Sangwan , CEO/Founder of Intuitive Intelligence, shared strategies to expand consciousness and leverage individual strengths to elevate families, companies, and communities.

In addition to the enriching sessions, attendees participated in a variety of activities, including a team-building boot camp led by Navy SEALs, active adventures and wellness experiences, and a black-tie gala celebrating members' outstanding achievements. Optional private visits to SpaceX and the Buck Institute offered exclusive insights into the future of space travel and advancements in health and longevity research.

