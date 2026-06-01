RAAPID Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID, a leading provider of AI-powered risk adjustment solutions for healthcare payers and providers, today announced that its RAAPID Platform, residing on Microsoft Azure East, has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that RAAPID has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

RAAPID is HITRUST r2 Certified

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP. The r2 assessment also includes NIST CSF v2.0 credit, giving RAAPID's partners independent assurance mapped to multiple leading frameworks in a single certification.

"As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance," said Chetan Parikh, Founder and CEO at RAAPID. "Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve. For the health plans and providers who rely on us to process their most sensitive clinical data, this is independent proof that our security and compliance program meets the highest bar in healthcare."

"The HITRUST r2 Certification is an important benchmark for cyber-aware organizations such as RAAPID," said Ryan Patrick, EVP of TPRM Customer Solutions at HITRUST. "Earning HITRUST Certification reflects not only the effective implementation of security controls, but also the organization's commitment to maintaining operational maturity across its cybersecurity program. We congratulate RAAPID on this significant achievement."

The r2 builds on RAAPID's previous HITRUST i1 Certification and adds to a growing list of healthcare AI and security credentials, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and the Microsoft Healthcare AI Certified Software designation.

About RAAPID

RAAPID is the AI-native risk adjustment platform purpose-built for Medicare Advantage, ACA, and at-risk provider organizations. Powered by proprietary Neuro-Symbolic AI, RAAPID delivers 92%+ out-of-the-box accuracy, 5x coder productivity, and 3–10x ROI across retrospective chart review, prospective gap closure, and RADV audit workflows — with full "Glass Box" defensibility. Recognized by Modern Healthcare as a 2025 Best in Business Healthcare IT honoree, RAAPID is HITRUST certified, SOC 2 compliant, and deployed on Microsoft Azure. Backed by M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), UPMC Enterprises, and Healthworx.



Learn more at www.raapidinc.com.

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SOURCE RAAPID INC