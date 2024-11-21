RAAPID Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID (Indian registered entity- RAF Solutions LLP) is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the 2024 year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at RAAPID. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place To Work.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

RAAPID is Now Great Place To Work Certified

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RAAPID stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work Certification, a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative workplace," said Chetan Parikh, CEO of RAAPID. "This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who drive our mission to revolutionize healthcare through AI-driven solutions."

Sr. VP of HR at RAAPID shared, "Our 'RAAPID Wellness Initiative' has boosted employee satisfaction and engagement by 15%, emphasizing holistic well-being with flexible schedules and mental health support. Our 'Innovation Culture Program' further empowers teams, fostering cross-departmental collaboration and rewarding creative problem-solving."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to Work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About RAAPID

RAAPID, a healthcare technology innovator, empowers payers, providers, and supporting organizations with AI-driven solutions to advance value-based care. Their cloud-based Risk Adjustment platform, available via SaaS and API, uses DocumentAI to process both structured and unstructured data. Leveraging neuro-symbolic AI, RAAPID accurately identifies chronic conditions, assigns HCC codes, calculates risk scores, and analyzes population health. Supporting Medicare Advantage, ACA, ACOs, and Medicaid, RAAPID's solutions ensure accurate patient risk capture, appropriate revenue, reduced physician burnout, lower administrative costs, and compliance—all while driving efficiency in value-based care settings.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work- Certified™.

