RAAPID INC Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID INC, a leading provider of Risk adjustment solutions for payers and providers, today announced its enterprise grade risk adjustment SaaS platform & services have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

RAAPID is Now HITRUST Certified

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the organization's risk adjustment platform & service are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices," said Chetan Parikh, CEO at RAAPIC INC. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

Their AI-driven platform is designed to ingest, normalize structured and unstructured data, then optimize and deliver the accuracy, auditability, and explainability of its AI and efficiency within the risk adjustment processes. It helps payers and providers by minimizing the inherent variability of human coding, enhancing coding compliance, reducing coding errors, mitigating audit risk, and maximizing ROI (return on investment) every technology solution must provide. With the HITRUST certification, RAAPID's clients can now have even greater confidence in the platform's ability to handle sensitive health information securely and at scale.

As the healthcare industry prioritizes data security and regulatory compliance, RAAPID's HITRUST certification meets the standard for excellence. It is a preferred partner for healthcare organizations seeking reliable, secure, innovative risk adjustment solutions.

About RAAPID

RAAPID is a healthcare technology innovator serving payers, providers, and supporting organizations. Utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, clinically trained natural language processing, and knowledge graphs, RAAPID powers workflow applications that facilitate the transition to value-based care. Their cloud-based Risk Adjustment platform, available as SaaS and API, and with its DocumentAI processes structured and unstructured data to then, with its neuro-symbolic AI, accurately identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, calculate risk scores, and analyze population health trends. Serving providers & payers involved in value-based care settings, Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs, they deliver solutions that drive appropriate revenue, capture accurate patient risk, reduce physician burnout and administrative costs, and ensure compliance.

