RAAPID Showcases Next-Gen Risk Adjustment Solutions at RISE National 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID, a leading innovator in risk adjustment technology, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and participation at the upcoming RISE National 2024 conference in Nashville, March 17-19. This prestigious event gathers experts and enthusiasts from across the risk and value-based care spectrum, focusing on the latest trends and innovations in risk adjustment and quality improvement and, more importantly than ever, addressing social determinants of health.

RAAPID at RISE National 2024

At the heart of RAAPID's showcase is our state-of-the-art Audit, Retrospective, and Prospective Risk Adjustment solution(s), driven by contemporary cutting-edge clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. RAAPID's innovation enhances evidence-based accuracy in risk score calculations and ultimately improves patient care outcomes. By leveraging CNLP, RAAPID's solution can interpret and analyze unstructured medical data (which represents 75-80% of the data analyzed) with unprecedented precision, offering healthcare providers and payers a more comprehensive, accurate understanding of patient needs and risk profiles.

Also, RAAPID will display its recently released Prospective solution using its purpose-built application to surface suspect and emerging gaps in care and announce and demonstrate one of its newer partnerships with Holon. RAAPID delivering its pre-visit results through a frictionless, intuitive UI/UX to the care team and physicians will drive greater, more effective, and efficient care gap closure at the point of care.

We invite all RISE National 2024 attendees to our booth to learn more about our revolutionary Audit, Retrospective, and Prospective Risk Adjustment solution. Please engage with our leadership team to explore how RAAPID is paving the way for a new era of better use of health technology, where data accuracy and patient-centric care go hand in hand. See firsthand how our clinical NLP-powered tools can elevate payers' and providers' risk adjustment strategies and operational efficiency and improve care quality.

We look forward to seeing you there and exploring the potential of our innovative solutions together.

About RAAPID -

RAAPID is a healthcare technology company serving payers, healthcare providers, and other supporting organizations. Their platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), medically trained natural language processing (NLP), and knowledge graphs to power workflow applications that help healthcare organizations shift to value-based care. RAAPID's cloud-based Risk Adjustment applications - SaaS and API - take structured and unstructured patient data to extract accurate chronic conditions and determine the corresponding codes, calculate risk scores, identify gaps in care, and analyze population health trends. RAAPID enables payers, providers, and other organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, ACA commercial, and Medicare ACO programs to drive revenue and reduce administrative costs with customized solutions.

