RAB2B Rises Back to the Top 10 Largest B2B Marketing Agencies in the US

MIAMI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAB2B, a U.S.-based business to business marketing agency with a global reach, announced today that it has been ranked #9 in B2B Marketing's annual U.S. Agencies Benchmarking Report. Climbing from #15 to #9, RAB2B's 6-spot jump highlights our resilience and commitment to staying at the forefront of the B2B marketing industry, even amid challenging market conditions.

This achievement marks a milestone for RAB2B, as the agency has undergone tremendous growth in the last year. RAB2B has successfully attracted high-profile enterprise clients and expanded its team with exceptional talent and senior industry leadership, enhancing our strategic capabilities. Our focus on orchestration has refined our approach to crafting and implementing go-to-market strategies. These strategies support our client's sales teams, drive revenue and fuel overall financial growth by consistently exceeding KPIs, reinforcing our leadership in the B2B marketing arena.

Recognition as a leading U.S. B2B marketing agency underscores RAB2B's far-reaching influence as they expand into new markets and industries. Guided by the goal of unifying the entire buyer's journey, from brand to advocacy, RAB2B's holistic approach connects often siloed parts of marketing and sales to enable true transformation and differentiation. And as market trends shift, RAB2B continues to adapt, applying proven ABM tactics and ethical practices to support sustainable growth.

RAB2B's success stems from its courage to think beyond convention, viewing boundaries as aspirations rather than barriers. Its focus is on delivering lifetime value to clients, not just achieving vanity KPIs. This recognition is a testament to RAB2B's innovation and excellence and reflects the robust ecosystem of long-term clients it has cultivated.

RAB2B is a Minority-Owned privately held, full-service, integrated B2B marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. With a global reach and 160+ team members across the U.S., Canada and more than 10 countries around the world, its teams brings unique perspectives and local expertise to win in a hyper competitive market. Together with its clients, RAB2B executes to create quick wins and long-lasting value. Its teams work daily to help clients capture market share, conquer new territories and drive tangible shareholder value. For over 40 years RAB2B's success has been proven by its work and the results of its unmatched service, reflected by its community of loyal clients.

"One of the things that sets the Rabinovici team apart is the strength of their strategy processes. Their distinct ability to go deep into any of the challenges we bring to them and deliver a strong strategy, whether it's positioning and messaging, go-to-market strategy recommendations or creative for a specific need, we know when we go to this team, they'll deliver." Kate Courtois, Director, Portfolio Lifecycle at Zebra Technologies

