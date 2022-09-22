RabbitSign Launches Free HIPAA-compliant E-Signing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbitSign , Inc., a company that provides unlimited free e-signing, is pleased to announce it has launched free HIPAA-compliant e-signing. This was accomplished by taking all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™, RabbitSign can track their compliance program and has earned their Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable health care–related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

RabbitSign has completed Compliancy Group's Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified RabbitSign's good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.

"Free HIPAA-compliant e-signing is something our users have been asking for," says Stanley Zhong, Founder & CEO of RabbitSign, "I founded RabbitSign in response to COVID in order to lower the price of e-signing to zero for as many businesses, nonprofits, and government entities as possible. Providing HIPAA-compliant e-signing for free is RabbitSign's way to help lower healthcare costs in the US. Compliancy Group has been a crucial partner in making that happen."

"Compliancy Group congratulates RabbitSign on the successful completion of Compliancy Group's Implementation Program, showing their good faith effort to achieve HIPAA Compliance and differentiating them in the e-signing industry," says Charlotte Barenz, VP Implementation, Compliancy Group.

About RabbitSign:

RabbitSign provides unlimited free e-signing. It was founded in response to the COVID pandemic in order to lower the cost of e-signing to zero for as many businesses, nonprofits, and government entities as possible. RabbitSign's goal is to work towards social good, NOT maximize profits. To try out RabbitSign, visit https://www.rabbitsign.com . RabbitSign can be reached at [email protected] .

About Compliancy Group:

HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only software with Compliance Coaches™ walking you through HIPAA to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

