Rabobank Establishes a Partnership with Expert System for Cognitive Artificial Intelligence

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence company Expert System and the international financial services provider Rabobank today announced a partnership leveraging the power of Cogito®, the Expert System flagship platform based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning.

Expert System's Cogito Artificial Intelligence platform has been deployed in many of the world's largest banking and financial institutions to make sense of data by understanding and processing unstructured information with the highest precision and transforming it into actionable intelligence. The explosive growth of unstructured information – business documents, emails, customers interactions, call notes, etc., has intensified the interest towards advanced AI solutions, especially for organizations in heavily regulated industries such as banks and financial institutions. While there is no doubt that effective data management is a crucial part of business processes and the foundation for competitive advantage, the main problem remains being able to access, easily analyze and understand text content generated within the organization or coming from external sources such as client emails and external news and articles.

"Getting a handle on unstructured information, especially any type of content that is valuable to the company, has become a front-burner issue for financial institutions," said Alain Biancardi, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Expert System France & Benelux. "Artificial Intelligence, thanks to its ability to enable human-like comprehension at scale, is revolutionizing banking. We are honored that Rabobank has chosen Cogito and look forward to working together to improve the use of data and unstructured information in a way that provides the maximum business value."

Through the new partnership signed with Rabobank in the Netherlands, Expert System continues its growth strategy and consolidates its international footprint by adding a new milestone for Cogito in the banking sector. The uniqueness and effectiveness of Cogito products that are adopted by an increasing number of customers are confirming Expert System as the reference leader for all companies who want to begin or continue their digital transformation journey based on Artificial Intelligence.

About Rabobank

Rabobank is a bank that is run for clients. Established in the Netherlands, Rabobank has grown to become an international financial services provider, active in the area of banking, capital management, leasing, insurance and real estate. Rabobank is a cooperative bank with agricultural roots. Rabobank knows the agricultural sector like no other. Moreover, it is Rabobank's ambition to be the global leading food and agri bank.

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Agence France-Presse, BASF, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Chevron, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, Generali, IMF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com , follow us on Twitter at @Expert_System

