Rabobank Honors Lineage at Annual Leadership Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabobank, a premier global food and agribusiness bank founded 125 years ago and a leading financier of the energy transition, today announced the recipients of its annual prestigious Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. Lineage Inc. , the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, took home the hardware for the Rabobank Award for Excellence in Corporate Leadership.

This Leadership Award honors a large-scale market leader in North America that has generated strong business results while forging a lasting impact on its sector and the world at large. Lineage was celebrated among 400 guests on Thursday, December 5, during Rabobank's annual Leadership Summit in New York City.

"We commemorate Lineage, a visionary company demonstrating strong leadership, innovative solutions and social responsibility, to drive responsible growth and navigate the ever-changing landscape of the future of food," said David Bassett, Head of Wholesale Banking North America at Rabobank.

Headquartered in Michigan, Lineage is transforming the world's food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world with a global network of conventional and automated cold-storage facilities. The robust network includes more than 480 strategically located facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

"It is an honor to be recognized for this year's Rabobank Award for Excellence in Corporate Leadership, reflecting the vital work of our purpose-driven and experienced leadership team who works alongside more than 26,000 Lineage team members who challenge themselves to transform the food supply chain," said Adam Forste, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage. "At Lineage, we take great pride in our work as a leading, mission-critical component of the global food supply chain, as we march toward our purpose of eliminating waste and helping feed the world."

Across the globe, approximately 14 percent of the world's food, valued at $400 billion, is lost on an annual basis between harvest and the retail market (FAO 2019). At the same time, an estimated 17 percent of food is wasted at the retail and consumer levels (UNEP, 2021). Lineage couples end-to-end supply chain solutions with proprietary technology and partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency and advance sustainability.

Poised for success following one of the largest IPOs of the year, the company is also committed to giving back. They established the Lineage Foundation for Good as a non-profit charity to serve the communities in which Lineage operates. The Foundation positively impacts communities across the globe by lending its supply chain expertise to help reduce waste and provide immediate relief to those in need. Lineage Foundation for Good impacts in its first few years include: rescuing and redirecting more than 20 million pounds of food to hungry families; granting over $8.3 million in gifts to charitable partners; and logging more than 19,500 volunteer hours donated by Lineage team members, demonstrating the company's commitment to food and agribusiness stewardship.

During the Leadership Summit, Lineage was recognized along with the recipient of the 2024 Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability, The Wonderful Company, one of the leading agriculture, real estate, and consumer packaged goods companies in the United States. The 2024 Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation was presented to Flashfood, an app for affordable groceries.

The finalists were evaluated by an independent panel of judges representing industry, academia, non-profits, media and the investment ecosystem. Award recipients were selected based on a rigorous set of criteria distinctive to each category.

The Leadership Awards honor large corporations and fast-growing emerging companies that are the touchstone for industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation across the food and agribusiness industry. The awards also recognize companies meeting today's global economic challenges and answering the critical call for greater social responsibility and community involvement.

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 37 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world's largest banks with over $678 billion in assets.

In the Americas, Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America is a premier corporate and investment bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and energy industries. Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, is a leading financial services provider for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in the United States. Together, we provide sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire value chain. Visit www.RabobankWholesaleBankingNA.com and www.RaboAg.com.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84 million square feet and approximately 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world. Learn more at onelineage.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

