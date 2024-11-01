Race Communications Brings 10G Fiber Internet to Four New Markets in Central California

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Race Communications, California's leading internet service provider, proudly announces the expansion of its fiber-optic network into four new communities across the state. The cities of Merced, Turlock, Porterville, and Atwater are just the latest to join the Race Communications' coverage areas, gaining access to the fastest fiber internet in California. Construction is underway to bring service to 82,000 homes and businesses. Some residents will be able to get service in early 2025.

"This new expansion is one of our largest and most exciting yet," Raul Alcaraz, CEO of Race Communications, said. "Our recent growth is extraordinary, allowing us to bring reliable, future-proof fiber internet to diverse communities, from vibrant college cities to more rural family-focused towns."

Race offers customers everything they need to stay connected, including fast fiber internet speeds, reasonable rates, and California-based local customer support. Customers can expect exceptional internet performance, streamlining their communication and connection with the world. With its 100% fiber-optic network, super-fast streaming capabilities speeds up to 10 Gbps, and California-based local customer support, Race provides reliable, future-proof fiber internet with plans starting at just $35 a month.

Merced is just one of the communities excited about fiber internet coming to their city.

"The arrival of a new broadband provider is a tremendous win for our community. Expanding high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas will make a real difference for families, businesses, and students across Merced," Mayor Matthew Serratto said. "With expanded connectivity options available to our residents, we can strengthen our local economy, improve education, and give every resident the opportunity to succeed in today's digital age. This investment in our infrastructure is an important move toward a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous future for everyone in Merced."

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of communities and continues to expand its network to reach underserved and rural areas. Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology to all Californians. To date, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $850M.

