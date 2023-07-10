Race executes global license agreement with City of Hope to access FTO IP

News provided by

Race Oncology

10 Jul, 2023, 04:11 ET

SYDNEY, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Race Oncology Limited ("Race") is pleased to announce execution of an exclusive licence agreement ("Agreement") to access U.S. cancer research and treatment organisation City of Hope's intellectual property ("IP) which highlights bisantrene as a potent inhibitor of the human fat mass and obesity-associated protein, or FTO. City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centres in the United States and a leading research centre for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, encourages the use of its inventions, discoveries and intellectual property for the benefit of the public.

These rights granted under the Agreement include the exclusive license of IP potentially arising from a patent application (PCT Application No. PCT/US2020/043294) ("Patent Application") as filed by City of Hope and know-how relating to data included in the Patent Application ("Know-How"). The Agreement ensures Race's exclusive access to that IP, which the Company believes will construct a transparent path for collaborative research and the downstream commercialisation of FTO inhibitory applications.

A summary of the material terms of the Agreement can be found on page 3 of the ASX Announcement here.

CEO and Managing Director, Damian Clarke-Bruce commented: "In 2020, City of Hope published research highlighting bisantrene as a potent inhibitor of FTO. This exclusive worldwide agreement secures access for Race to important IP associated with that work and opens exciting opportunities for us to collaborate closely with Professor Jianjun Chen and his research group.

With the agreement in place, collaborative discussions regarding Race-sponsored research are now easier to facilitate. Moreover, this agreement secures a clear path for Race's FTO research agenda. We are excited about further validating this targeted application for bisantrene through preclinical and clinical studies and anticipate that FTO inhibition may offer a high-impact, personalised medicine solution for cancer patients."

SOURCE Race Oncology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.