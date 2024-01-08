Rachel Carter Joins Sanctuary Wealth from Merrill Lynch

North Carolina-based, Award-Winning Senior Retirement Benefits Consultant to expand her corporate retirement practice and advocacy work at Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Rachel Carter, ChFC®, C(k)P®, CPFA®, NQPA®, CRPS®, RICP®, a Senior Retirement Benefits Consultant who works exclusively in the corporate retirement plan space. Ms. Carter joins Sanctuary from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where she had been since 2014.

As a Senior Retirement Benefits Consultant, Ms. Carter partnered with non-designated advisors within the Merrill Lynch network to provide expertise and manage 401(k), defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans. In her role, she provided full advisory services for corporate retirement plans, including investment advice and benchmarking, fiduciary consulting, participant advice and engagement, and financial wellness education.

Using her more than 16 years' experience in financial services, Ms. Carter specializes in supporting plans often neglected or in need of an overhaul by focusing on the specific needs of a company and its employees over time.

"Retirement plans to me aren't about finance, but about people's lives," Ms. Carter said. "In Sanctuary, I have found a partner who understands my drive to improve the access to high quality retirement planning and consultation services for my clients and their employees in Eastern North Carolina. The team at Sanctuary provides me with the support and resources I need to grow my business, as well as the freedom and independence to pursue my growth strategy in the way I see fit."

Ms. Carter, who has been named to the 2023 and 2024 National Association of Plan Advisors' Top Plan Advisors Under 40, is looking to become more involved in advocacy with the American Retirement Association. She will focus on educating retirement plan and benefits professionals and creating a policy framework to give every working American the ability to have a comfortable retirement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to the Sanctuary family," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "Rachel was referred to Sanctuary by a former colleague who broke away from their prior firm and is incredibly happy running a business within our Partnered Independence model. We treat the advisors who choose to do business with us as partners and clients, not as replaceable employees which is unfortunately the case at many of the wirehouses. When our Partner Firms are happy and supported, we all succeed and grow. We look forward to partnering with Rachel and her team for years to come."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $28 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

