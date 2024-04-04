Sanctuary Wealth Continues to Add Veteran Industry Executives to Leadership Team

Firm Taps Former Wells Fargo, UBS Executive Michael Goldfader to Lead West Coast Region and Michelle McIntyre as National Business Development Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, has announced the appointment of former Wells Fargo and UBS executive Michael Goldfader as its new West Coast Regional Managing Director. Mr. Goldfader brings 33 years of experience as a financial advisor and senior field leader to his role and joins a deep bench of wirehouse executives who have brought their skills and strategic relationships to Sanctuary.

Also joining the firm is Michelle McIntyre as National Business Development Officer. Ms. McIntyre has spent more than two decades in financial services across the independent and wirehouse channels, most recently at BNY Mellon Pershing. Ms. McIntyre also served as a financial advisor as well as in home office and field leadership positions at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Goldfader and Ms. McIntyre will report directly to Sanctuary's President, Vince Fertitta.

"Michael and Michelle are respected industry leaders I am proud to have as colleagues," said Mr. Fertitta. "With their decades of experience, they have been active participants in the evolving wealth management industry, and I expect their contributions to Sanctuary's ongoing success to be significant."

Mr. Fertitta continued, "Coming from Wells Fargo and with deep experience at UBS, Michael's addition to Sanctuary means our senior leadership team includes decades of experience with all the major wirehouse firms. Along with Michelle's wirehouse foundation, she brings valuable experience in the independent space, enhancing our commitment to understanding where breakaway advisors are coming from and knowing how to get them where they want to go."

Michael Goldfader, West Coast Regional Managing Director

As Regional Managing Director, Mr. Goldfader will be responsible for recruiting activities along the West Coast, including attracting top-producing financial advisors across multiple wirehouse firms interested in launching and rapidly growing their own independent wealth management businesses. Additionally, he will coordinate with Sanctuary's home office staff to ensure that the Partner Firms in his region receive the best-in-class services and hands-on support they need to thrive as entrepreneurial business owners.

Before joining Sanctuary, Mr. Goldfader held the esteemed position of High Net Worth - Private Wealth Leader at Wells Fargo Advisors and The Private Bank in Los Angeles and Orange County, California. Prior to his tenure at Wells Fargo, he spent 22 years at UBS, most recently serving as Market Head in Beverly Hills, where he oversaw eight offices across Los Angeles County and won the prestigious Ed Connolly Award, the highest honor a UBS field leader can earn. Alongside managing the business, he collaborated closely with financial advisors to aid affluent families in strategic wealth planning, including philanthropic initiatives.

Preceding his Market Head role, Mr. Goldfader concurrently led offices at UBS in Orange County while providing comprehensive wealth management services to his clientele. Before joining UBS, he spent eight years as a Club Level Advisor at Merrill Lynch, where he began his career.

Mr. Goldfader said, "I've been following Sanctuary for several years and have been impressed by the incredible teams they've attracted, their multi-custodian, open architecture platform and the collegial and collaborative culture the leadership encourages among their advisors. Their commitment to the success of their partner firms has been instrumental in the evolution of the industry and provides entrepreneurial advisors currently employed by larger banks and brokerage firms with a clear path toward considering independence."

"Sanctuary's compelling value proposition for wirehouse breakaways strikes the right balance, offering the control top producers crave without giving up the infrastructure and support they need," he continued. "In order for the best independent advisors to thrive, they must have the freedom and flexibility to choose how to build their businesses, and that simply isn't available on platforms that are self- or single custody. I look forward to supporting Sanctuary's Partnered Independence model and building on their momentum on the West Coast."

Michelle McIntyre, National Business Development Officer

In the newly created position of National Business Development Officer, Ms. McIntyre will work with Mr. Goldfader and the rest of the business development team to attract new breakaway partner firms and expand their addressable market more aggressively with those already independent. She will also assist in delivering the service and support Sanctuary Partner Firms need to grow their practices, serve their clients with distinction and build lasting equity in their businesses. She will help advisors take full advantage of the Sanctuary Difference, a suite of solutions providing advisors with a comprehensive array of resources and support designed to surpass the depth and breadth of business growth offerings they could find anywhere else.

Ms. McIntyre said, "I'm thrilled to be part of the future of wealth management we are building here at Sanctuary. As a multi-custodian RIA with an integrated broker-dealer, Sanctuary provides advisors with client solutions and revenue levers that those coming from banks and wirehouses are not permitted to access and that most other independent advisors either don't have the infrastructure to incorporate or don't have a partner who allows it."

"In my previous role, I had a unique perspective on the various ways a breakaway could establish independence, and I worked with those already independent as they tried to eliminate the distractions that got in the way of serving clients and growing their businesses," she continued. "I am extremely impressed with what Sanctuary has built over the past few years and am incredibly proud to now be a part of it. I see tremendous opportunity for independent advisors meeting Sanctuary's high standards to join the network as a catalyst for their next leg of growth."

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, concluded, "We continue to build out our senior leadership team with the best talent from across the industry and are excited to welcome Michael and Michelle to the firm. They bring unique perspectives to our business and share an advisor-centric mindset that will enhance our Partnered Independence approach in service of our elite advisor community. It is important that we know what advisors relied on at their previous firm and that we provide them with all they need to serve their clients, free from the constraints of the traditional employee model. The experience Michael and Michelle provide is critical to these efforts."

