Rachel Hollis' Inspirational Documentary 'Made for More' Premieres in Cinemas Nationwide August 2 Only

DENVER, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers nationwide will experience a night of encouragement, laughs and motivation with Fathom Events' one-night screening of "Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More." The feature content will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Rachel Hollis, a popular motivational speaker and the best-selling author of "Girl, Wash Your Face." The cinema event gives viewers the ultimate girls' night out with a behind-the-scenes look into the production of Hollis' two-day RISE conference, a life-changing motivational event series that brings women of all backgrounds together with the common goal of chasing their biggest dreams.

Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More

Tickets for "Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More" go on sale to the public on Friday, June 8 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and The Hollis Co. bring "Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More" to nearly 600 select movie theaters on Thursday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"I can't wait to take viewers on my personal journey – from dreaming up RISE, to setting my own fears aside and turning the conference into a reality," said Hollis. "Fathom Events is providing cinemagoers with the unique opportunity to join the RISE community from anywhere in the country. I hope audiences leave the theaters inspired and have some fun along the way."

"Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More" follows Rachel Hollis – a speaker known as "the Tony Robbins for women" – as she inspires women to know that they can change the world. The documentary follows Hollis as she tackles her dream of producing the RISE conference series, which brings women who don't look the same, vote the same, or act the same together in a supportive and inspirational community. The Fathom event offers women around the country the opportunity to see Hollis in action and enjoy the RISE conference experience from their hometown cinemas.

"We're excited to give audiences an exclusive look into the making of RISE and what's sure to be an insightful Q&A with Rachel – all on the big screen," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Rachel's uplifting message and real-world insight will resonate with viewers and create a community inside and outside the theater."

For assets related to "Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About The Hollis Co.

The Hollis Company is built around the belief that everybody is made for more. We exist to arm people from every background with the products and tools to change their life for the better. Our content is a mix of loving encouragement, authentic truth-telling and the tangible direction to make real and lasting change. We create tools and foster community to help people all over the world grow in their relationships, businesses, sense of self, and opportunities to impact the world around them.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rachel-hollis-inspirational-documentary-made-for-more-premieres-in-cinemas-nationwide-august-2-only-300660611.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

