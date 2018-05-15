Rachel Roy Teams Up with Swimsuits For All for Exclusive Capsule Collection

All styles were expertly designed to look beautiful on every body shape with the addition of classic glamour, grace, and whimsical details. Each shape is modern and sharp so that the cut is flattering, yet easy to wear. Adding a classic Rachel Roy touch, the capsule offers versatility such as in the Plunge Suit, which can double as a body suit and The Delilah, which includes 2 signature details, off the shoulder cut and a bikini allusion - offering all of the sexiness of a two-piece in one easy silhouette.

"I've always believed in championing issues for women that most do not focus on or even want to talk about. I am thrilled to see change come in many of those areas, especially one that is close to my heart - all sizes for all women! Swimsuits For All has been an ideal partner for me in this area," says Rachel Roy. "I had a tremendously engaging and inspiring partnership designing with SFA and am excited to share the collaboration for the season! My hope is that all women feel empowered, beautiful and confident in these suits."

Rachel Roy for Swimsuits For All's summer capsule collection is now available to purchase at www.swimsuitsforall.com. The four-piece collection includes the versatile Rainbow Plunge, a one-piece which utilizes the bold primary colors of the rainbow, the Cherry Twist a gorgeous radiant red cut-out one-piece encompassing the enchantment of old Hollywood (also available in black), and The Delilah, a flattering maillot one-piece. Sizes range from 4-18 while each suit will retail for $108.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4-34 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rachel-roy-teams-up-with-swimsuits-for-all-for-exclusive-capsule-collection-300648378.html

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

http://www.swimsuitsforall.com

