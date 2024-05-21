RACING FOR ALS HAS OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THEIR 2024 RACE SEASON

Racing for ALS kicked off its season with Larry's Race HPDE and an exciting new partnership with MongoDB.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing for ALS has kicked off its 2024 race season with Larry's Race HPDE. The race was held in tribute to Larry Love at the Willow Springs International Raceway in California on Saturday, April 6, 2024, bringing together friends, family, donors, and advocates in their fight for a cure for ALS, raising over $31,000 for the cause.

MongoDB recently joined the Racing for ALS family and began their partnership by hosting an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser in honor of one of their own, Kendrick, who is battling ALS. They were able to raise over $270,000 in three days, exceeding their goal of $200,000. To donate visit #RacingforKendrick; 100% of the funds raised will go to the Racing for ALS Triple Target Fund that supports the research of ALS TDI and Duke Health, along with our Patient Assistance Grant and Van Funds.

Racing for ALS 2024 Race Schedule:

2024 Events Operated by Affiliates that will benefit Racing for ALS:

For more information about Racing for ALS's impact, upcoming events, or how to donate, go to www.racingforals.com. 100% of donations go toward finding a cure through the Triple Target Fund.

Racing for ALS utilizes high-performance driving events to build ALS awareness and to battle ALS head-on with a Triple Target Funding model that supports focused pharma research, no placebo clinical trials, and individual ALS patients in need.

