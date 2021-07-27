RackBank® Specifies Nortek's StatePoint® Cooling Technology for Upcoming India Data Center GigaCampus

The collaboration's first deployment of StatePoint technology will be at RackBank's upcoming GigaCampus platform, a massive first phase, 180 MW project that will foster growing Asian economies and companies with its state-of-the-art, digital IT infrastructure. The unique project will serve as a future-secured platform for data-driven companies to thrive in a 100-percent clean energy facility with zero carbon footprints.

StatePoint technology will help RackBank reach its sustainability goals, because it boasts a global-leading partial power usage effectiveness (pPUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE) as low as 1.05 and 0.09, respectively, depending on local climate conditions. The refrigerant-free StatePoint's cutting-edge indirect evaporative methodology and its patented microporous membrane heat exchange process, historically reduce water consumption in data centers by up to 90-percent versus traditional chilled water cooling technology. Consequently, StatePoint technology will help position RackBank as a data center industry leader in conserving one of India's most limited natural resources.

"Nortek has recently worked with a prominent social media hyperscaler and its StatePoint yielded better results than any other cooling technology," said Narendra Sen, RackBank's founder and CEO. "StatePoint technology capabilities will not only help us attain our sustainability goals, but also conserve water, which is a scarce resource in India."

"This partnership helps to expand our Asian data center market, which is growing the fastest," said Kevin Facinelli, President, Nortek Data Center Cooling.

StatePoint will also be the preferred cooling solutions provider in RankBank's 500MW PAN India expansion plans in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune and other Indian cities. Construction is expected to start in late 2021 at the Chennai GigaCampus.

