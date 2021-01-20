RackWare & Vigilant Construct Industry Leading Digital Transformation Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, a provider of an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform, and Vigilant Technologies LLC, a digital technology and transformation company, joined forces to empower medium and large corporations as they embrace digital technology. The teams' expertise enables organizations to migrate from stodgy legacy systems to dynamic modern solutions quickly, easily, and resiliently.

Vigilant delivers state of the art consulting services and excels in digital transformation and Information Technology. Team members' skills make Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) solutions accessible and easy to implement. The partner emboldens large-scale companies, so their operations improve dramatically. Vigilant works with clients to leverage cloud, automation, and analytics and streamline business processes. The consulting firm stays ahead of its competition by continuously and thoroughly studying trends as well adapting to change. As a result, the team of trained and experienced professionals has developed close relationships with top-tier tech companies around the world. Headquartered in Michigan, Vigilant also operates in Toronto, Hyderabad, and Chile.

Vigilant and RackWare combined their respective strengths to simplify the cloud migration process and enable enterprises to upgrade their platforms in a few clicks. With RackWare products, organizations gain scalability, agility, and resiliency, a key need for medium and large enterprises. "RackWare automation has allowed Vigilant to speed up our DR delivery process," noted Santhosh Varatharajan Senior Manager, Vigilant Technologies.

Migrate from Legacy Systems to the Cloud

One customer success story is Pepper Construction. In business for more than 90 years, Pepper Construction has historically adapted with the times. Commercial construction success or failure today rests upon a company's ability to collect, consolidate, and leverage information. Pepper Construction relies on CMiC, a construction industry Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) suite. The applications were housed on legacy hardware and becoming difficult to maintain as they expanded in size and scope. Pepper Construction worked with Vigilant Technologies, which has been in business for more than two decades, and RackWare to port the applications from the old to the new: OCI.

Pepper Construction's business now runs on modern cloud infrastructure. The move has been so successful that the builder doubled the number of servers running its core operations in the cloud. As a result, the family-owned business is now at the forefront of commercial construction and is leading the industry in adopting sustainable, lean, technological advance, virtual solutions.

CTA: For more information about how RackWare and Vigilant can help your business, contact: 248-965-4441 or [email protected]

About Vigilant Technologies LLC

Vigilant Technologies, a global technology consulting and digital transformation company, has been delivers premium advisory, professional and managed services to enterprises looking for value, flexibility, and excellent service.

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments and provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. The service supports a broad suite of needs, including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication. Its computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates.

RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40% to 50%, a reduction in time and resources by 20:1, while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. RackWare is a well-established private company supporting customers from the Fortune 500 and large public agencies, around the globe. The company is based in Silicon Valley with Support and Development teams in Salt Lake City, and Pune India.

Company Information:

Vigilant Technologies

1050 Wilshire Dr, Suite 307

Troy, Michigan 48084

Website: https://vigilant-inc.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 248-965-4441

RackWare

75 E. Santa Clara St., Unit 600

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone: 408 430-5821

SOURCE RackWare

Related Links

rackwareinc.com

