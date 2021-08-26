RackWare adds industry veteran Marvin Blough to lead next phase of growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare , the leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that Marvin Blough has joined the company as Vice President of Global Sales. Blough will lead the expansion of RackWare's cloud solutions and partners into a worldwide market. With over 30 years experience in the IT industry with companies such as SonicWall, Dell Technologies, and StorageCraft Technologies, Blough brings expertise in company growth and go-to-market strategy.

"Bringing Marvin on board is a key part of our growth strategy," said Bryan Gobbett, CEO of RackWare. "His experience and go-to-market knowledge will help accelerate our vision of delivering Hybrid Cloud solutions to customers."

"I am excited to join the RackWare team," Blough said. "The solution set that RackWare delivers has broad customer acceptance, and the foundation of partnerships like those with Oracle and IBM are already solving real customer challenges as they migrate to the cloud. The ability for customers to move their data and applications where they want it, and have it available when they want it is, is fundamental. We will continue to expand our products and partnerships as we help customers evolve their infrastructure to the cloud."

Prior to joining RackWare, Blough was the Vice President of Worldwide Sales for SonicWall and served as an expat in Belgium for two years. Blough oversaw the integration of SonicWall sales after it was acquired by Dell Technologies, then led worldwide Dell Security Sales before joining security software company StorageCraft Technologies.

About RackWare, Inc.: RackWare provides an intelligent highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments. It provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. RackWare supports a suite of services including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication. Computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40 to 50 percent and a reduction in time and resources by 20:1 while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. The company is based in Silicon Valley with teams in Salt Lake City and Pune, India.

