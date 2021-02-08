RackWare and Centroid Leverage Their Oracle Expertise to deliver IaaS Services to Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centroid, which has been in business for two decades and delivers cloud and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) services to medium to large-scale businesses, and RackWare, a provider of an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform, have joined forces. The duo is working with medium and large organizations to upgrade their legacy systems to modern cloud solutions.

Centroid's Cloud Advisory services provide an accurate and complete assessment of a firm's current business and technology challenges and opportunities. The partner's Integration Services streamline application design, so data integration is done in real-time with minimal delay. The accuracy of data and the need for it to be updated in a timely manner are areas that Centroid understands the importance of and has kept at the heart of its operations.

The company is a pioneer in Oracle Enterprise Workload Consulting. Due to their skills and expertise, Centroid managed to amass a loyal customer base in a very short time, and its experience has proven especially beneficial in deploying Oracle cloud solutions. In fact, Oracle declared Centroid as its North American Partner of the Year for Engineered Systems.

Migrate from Legacy Systems to the Cloud

Centroid and RackWare partnered to empower HID Global, which provides critical virtual and physical security solutions that safeguard more than 2 billion items, in its modernization efforts. HID Global delivers physical and virtual digital identity solutions that enable millions of businesses and people to protect, access, and track physical and digital assets. Individuals confirm identities with a tap, twist, tag, push, swipe, or simply by standing close to a security checkpoint. HID Global products open doors, provide access to digital networks, personalize badges, verify transactions, find information, track assets, and connect individuals.

As its services expanded, the company, which has 3,000 employees serving customers in more than 100 countries, decided to upgrade its workload infrastructure from legacy VMware servers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), using RackWare's management stack. RackWare provided the intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform; Oracle delivered Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, an IaaS service that features on-premises, high-performance computing power so businesses run cloud native and enterprise IT workloads; and Centroid possessed the migration expertise. By making the change, HID gained flexibility, agility, and scalability, so it now better serves its customers.

About Centroid

Centroid built a team of over 200 people with the talent and experience to help clients take advantage of the latest Oracle cloud applications and technologies. The company has been recognized as Oracle's North American Partner of the Year for Engineered Systems, Oracle Technology, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service over the past 5 years.

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments and provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. The service supports a broad suite of needs, including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication. Its computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40% to 50%, a reduction in time and resources by 20:1, while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. RackWare is a well-established private company supporting customers from the Fortune 500 and large public agencies, around the globe. The company is based in Silicon Valley with Support and Development teams in Salt Lake City, and Pune India.

