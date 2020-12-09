RackWare and Global Vox Successfully Deliver Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, a provider of an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform, and Global Vox LLC, a leading Managed Services Provider, have teamed up to help businesses take advantage of modern computing platforms. Global Vox developed solutions for in-application migration to Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure. The partner provides high end services, moves customers with minimal downtime, and features robust disaster recovery solutions.

The pairing has impressed corporations: Global Vox has more than 350 clients. The partner has been at the forefront of empowering organizations as they migrate legacy infrastructure to the cloud. The solutions provider relies on RackWare's Disaster Recovery (DR) services to empower its clients. Flexibility is one attractive feature: they apply to single and multi-tenancy environments. Depth is another: organizations increase the amount of visibility and control they have over the DR process. With Global and RackWare, businesses reduce their downtime, improve system performance, lower operations costs, and focus more resources on enabling and growing the business and fewer on maintaining the technology infrastructure.

Global Vox's OCR Expertise Shines

Global Vox gained a strong reputation by supplying state of the art OCR services & products. Its long list of skills includes Watchlist Screening, Visitor Management System, Access Control, Authorization Management, DOC Licensing, Import Operations, and Foreign Trade Zones, among others. The partner has managed to stay ahead of the curve by helping OCR suppliers deploy Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions

For example, OCR Services, Inc., which has been in business for more than 35 years sells global regulatory solutions. The corporation's hosting infrastructure was slow and cumbersome, so a change was needed. OCR selected to Global Vox for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Global Vox recommended and implemented RackWare for DR solutioning. By making the move, OCR gained security, scalability, and extensibility and reduced their infrastructure expenses by 55%. This example represents one of the many success stories that Global Vox and RackWare are now writing.

About Global Vox

Since our founding in 2002 by Mr. Kunalsinh Vaghela, Global Vox is committed to offering innovative managed services portfolio and ultimate customer experience that drives innovation and accelerates growth. We leverage IT consulting services and technology solutions that deliver tangible business value and meet the changing needs of the business. We take pride in our in-depth knowledge and expertise in PeopleSoft, SAP, Java and Cloud Solutions. Our role is to enhance the efficiency and productivity of client staff so that they can focus on other key business initiatives. The Company has presence in Washington-DC, Miami-FL, London-UK and Ahmedabad–India.

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments and provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. The service supports a broad suite of needs, including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication. Its computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40% to 50%, a reduction in time and resources by 20:1, while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. RackWare is a well-established private company supporting customers from the Fortune 500 and large public agencies, around the globe. The company is based in Silicon Valley with Support and Development teams in Salt Lake City, and Pune India.

