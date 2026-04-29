Rad AI Appoints Chief Operating Officer and First Chief Clinical Officer, Strengthening Operational and Clinical Strategy

Radiology teams are under increasing pressure to manage growing workloads while maintaining consistency and quality across complex clinical workflows. At the same time, health systems are accelerating adoption of AI tools designed to improve efficiency within those environments.

"We've built this company with a clear focus on radiology," said Doktor Gurson, CEO of Rad AI. "That focus requires both deep clinical leadership and the operational discipline to deliver at scale. As imaging volumes rise and workflows become more complex, Elizabeth and David bring the experience to strengthen both and ensure we continue to deliver for radiologists and the patients they serve."

David Leonard, COO

David Leonard, formerly Rad AI's Head of Operations, Strategy and Investor Relations, will now oversee Rad AI's global operations as COO. Leonard brings decades of experience in high-growth technology sectors, having previously held senior leadership roles where he specialized in operational efficiency and cross-functional team development. As COO of one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies, Leonard will focus on scaling the company's internal infrastructure to support effective deployment and enhancing its go-to-market strategies to meet the rising demand for AI-enabled reporting solutions in radiology. Drawing on his decades of experience, Leonard will ensure that new partnerships translate into long-term enterprise success for the company and pave the way for deeper integration across the healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Elizabeth Bergey, CCO

In addition to Leonard's transition to COO, Dr. Elizabeth Bergey, a board-certified radiologist and seasoned healthcare executive, will transition from Chief Medical Innovation Officer to the company's first CCO, leading Rad AI's clinical strategy and medical affairs. Prior to her executive roles at Rad AI, Dr. Bergey served as the President and CEO of Quantum Radiology, one of the largest and most influential radiology groups in the Southeast. Dr. Bergey has an unmatched understanding of the administrative and financial pressures facing radiology practices today and will continue to act as a bridge between innovation and clinical reality.

Both Leonard and Dr. Bergey will serve on Rad AI's executive leadership team, driving forward both operational and clinical excellence to further establish Rad AI as a leader in enterprise technology in healthcare. These appointments demonstrate the company's commitment to ensuring the business can scale to meet demand while also ensuring that Rad AI remains a trusted tool for radiologists to manage rising case loads.

The company's suite of products — including Rad AI Reporting, Rad AI Impressions and Rad AI Continuity – help address critical challenges in radiology, including staffing shortages, physician burnout and gaps in follow-up care. In 2025, KLAS named Rad AI among the top five companies considered by health systems as their AI partner based on a survey of 256 U.S. health system leaders. The same year, the company was again one of the fastest-growing companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the leader in generative AI solutions for radiology, transforming the way radiologists work and improving patient care. The company's flagship product, Rad AI Reporting, streamlines radiology reporting with AI-driven technology and empowers radiologists to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy and satisfaction. Rad AI Impressions, the company's pioneering product, established Rad AI as an innovator in generative AI for radiology; as the first generative AI application to achieve widespread adoption in radiology, it's now trusted by thousands of U.S. radiologists. Rad AI Continuity, the most comprehensive solution of its kind, uses AI to help ensure patient follow-up for potential new cancers.

The company has been recognized as one of the most promising healthcare AI companies by CB Insights (Digital Health 50, AI 100) and AuntMinnie (Best New Radiology Software 2023, Best New Radiology Vendor 2021). In November of 2025, Rad AI was named the 36th fastest-growing company in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the company was also named to CNBC's Disruptor 50. In March 2026, the company was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/radai/.

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Heather Cmiel

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Alex Jenkins

120/80 MKTG for Rad AI

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SOURCE Rad AI