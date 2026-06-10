Yale New Haven Health Modernizes Legacy Radiology Infrastructure With Rad AI

The premier academic health system makes a foundational infrastructure decision to transform radiology reporting, embracing the next era of diagnostic medicine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad AI, the leader in AI-powered radiology workflow solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Yale New Haven Health System (YNHH), Connecticut's leading health system with a nationally ranked academic medical center as its flagship hospital. YNHHS is deploying Rad AI solutions across its imaging network, spanning more than 16 outpatient imaging centers and five hospital campuses, to automate and streamline the radiology reporting process.

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Across YNHHS' multi-site network, which manages more than 700,000 annual radiology exams, radiologists were often challenged by administrative burdens and significant workflow friction, including fragmentation, repetitive speech corrections and manual data entry, which can slow workflows, increase administrative burden and create additional complexity for radiologists. To accelerate the pace and quality of medical imaging, the institution chose to adopt a radiologist-first AI reporting solution.

In its search for a reporting partner, YNHHS sought a more open and flexible platform capable of integrating across its existing clinical and diagnostic systems. Rad AI was selected for its ability to integrate with existing systems and improve radiologists' day-to-day experience. Rad AI helps reduce documentation burden, automate repetitive tasks and improve workflow efficiency, allowing radiologists to remain focused on patient care rather than administrative work.

"As an academic medical center, our priority is always to advance the quality of patient care. In evaluating the future of our radiology infrastructure, we realized that standard software vendors couldn't keep pace with our evolving needs; we required a true co-development partner, capable of building alongside us," said Christopher Whitlow, MD, PhD, YNHHS Radiologist-in-Chief and Chair, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine. "Together, we're able to build specialized solutions while empowering our radiologists to focus entirely on clinical judgment and deliver clearer, more actionable insights for patient care."

While reporting software has been a staple in radiology, this collaboration represents a shift away from treating the report as an isolated administrative task to leveraging it as an essential tool for the entire healthcare ecosystem. By pairing Rad AI's ability to seamlessly automate the documentation process with Yale's clinical research expertise, the partnership will not only elevate report quality but also drive joint clinical research and allow for the co-development of specialized AI tools to meet YNHHS' unique needs.

"Radiologists have spent years adapting their workflows around systems that were never truly designed for the realities of modern radiology," said Doktor Gurson, co-founder and CEO of Rad AI. "As a company founded by radiologists, we understand how critical speed, accuracy and clarity are in high-volume environments, and this partnership reflects a growing recognition that reporting software must work naturally within the clinical workflow, not create more friction for the teams delivering care."

The announcement coincides with the 2026 annual meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) in Pittsburgh, Penn., from June 10-12, where healthcare leaders are convening to discuss the future of imaging informatics, operational transformation and AI-enabled clinical infrastructure. To learn more, visit Rad AI at SIIM (Booth #224) or visit radai.com.

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine. www.ynhhs.org

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the leader in generative AI solutions for radiology, helping radiologists reduce documentation burden, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance patient care. Built by radiologists, Rad AI's solutions are trusted by thousands of radiologists and leading health systems across the United States. The company has been recognized by CB Insights (Digital Health 50, AI 100), CNBC's Disruptor 50, Deloitte Fast 500 and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/radai/.

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SOURCE Rad AI