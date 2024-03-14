RAD Technology Medical Systems and Belimed Announce Completion of the FlexSPD Portable Sterile Processing Department Solution

AVENTURA, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) and Belimed Inc. (Belimed) are excited to announce the completion of the first FlexSPD. The FlexSPD is a portable Sterile Processing Department (SPD) solution. This milestone marks a significant advancement in providing efficient and flexible sterilization services to the healthcare industry.

The FlexSPD is a portable sterile processing facility. The 888 sq ft modular building comes fully equipped with all the necessary sterile processing equipment for any hospital or surgical center.

Originally unveiled as a partnership between RAD and Belimed, the FlexSPD combines RAD's expertise in design-built modular facilities with Belimed's cutting-edge medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection and cleaning product services. This collaboration has resulted in a state-of-the-art solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of hospitals and surgery centers across the United States.

The FlexSPD is a fully equipped mobile facility designed to address the sterilization demands of both new and growing healthcare facilities. Its versatility allows it to be situated on existing campuses or at offsite locations, providing a flexible solution to various scenarios. Whether to alleviate the strain on existing SPDs, serve as the primary sterilization solution for new practices or satellite facilities, or offer interim services during renovations or large construction projects, the FlexSPD stands ready to meet the needs of healthcare providers.

Measuring 24'x37', the FlexSPD arrives fully built out with essential equipment, including large capacity Washer-Disinfectors and Sterilizers, a Triple Basin Processing Sink, an Ultrasonic Washer, and Prep and Pack Workstations. This comprehensive setup ensures the facility can efficiently handle the daily demands of an SPD in a modular and space-saving package. Moreover, its compact footprint enables quick and easy installation on nearly any site, providing a hassle-free solution for healthcare facilities.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of the first FlexSPD, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative solutions to the healthcare community," said Kenneth Wright, RAD's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "The FlexSPD combines RAD's modular technology and healthcare construction knowledge with Belimed's equipment and sterile workflow solutions, offering a seamless and efficient solution to our customers."

Sean O'Brien, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Business Development at Belimed, added, "The FlexSPD represents the culmination of a successful collaboration between RAD and Belimed. We are excited to see these units deployed in the market, addressing the growing sterile processing needs of hospitals and surgery centers nationwide."

The FlexSPD is now available for deployment to customers, providing a timely solution to the increasing demand for sterile processing services.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at [email protected].

About Belimed Inc.

Belimed Inc. is a global supplier of medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning products and services for sterile processing departments. Our portfolio of sterile workflow solutions includes Planning and Design, Market-leading Equipment, Consumables, Service & Support, Data Connectivity, and Education & Training. For more info visit www.belimed.com.

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems