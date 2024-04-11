RAD Technology Medical Systems to Provide Modular Radiation Therapy Vault for Windsor Regional Hospital

AVENTURA, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD), a leading provider of innovative solutions for radiation therapy facilities, is proud to announce its newest customer, Windsor Regional Hospital, in Ontario, Canada. The project aims to elevate Windsor Regional Hospital's capabilities in radiation therapy with the installation of a RAD Vault and control room.

RAD provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use.

Windsor Regional Hospital, renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services, has selected RAD to enhance its radiation therapy center with the addition of a fourth radiotherapy vault. Built with modular construction and shielded with RAD's proprietary granular shielding technology, RAD's modular approach allows for seamless integration of the RAD Vault with existing hospital infrastructure using a rapid deployment method which cuts on-site disruption from months to days.

Relocatable, fast and adaptable, RAD's modular vaults offer unparalleled flexibility, allowing healthcare institutions like Windsor Regional Hospital to adapt to evolving needs and expand or modify their radiation therapy capabilities without the constraints of traditional concrete construction.

The RAD Vault will be installed next to Windsor Regional Hospital's existing three vaults to help support their burgeoning patient load. The RAD Vault incorporates advanced engineering and design to ensure optimal radiation protection for patients, staff and the surrounding environment. Moreover, the integrated control room provides healthcare professionals with easy access to and control of the Treatment Room for an optimum patient care experience.

"We are thrilled to work with Windsor Regional Hospital to advance their radiation therapy capabilities," said Kenneth Wright, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at RAD Technology Medical Systems. "At RAD, we are dedicated to empowering healthcare providers with innovative solutions that prioritize patient care, safety and operational excellence, while future-proofing their investment with solutions that can adapt to any technology that may be around the corner. By leveraging our modular RAD Vault technology, Windsor Regional Hospital is enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional radiation therapy services to the community both today and tomorrow."

For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at [email protected].

