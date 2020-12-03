Radar Named to the 2020 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Radar to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout. 21 countries represented this year include India, China, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top 100 retail technology startup," says Coby Berman, Co-Founder and COO of Radar. "When the pandemic caused so many retailers to shut down, curbside pickup and BOPIS took off to create a channel at the intersection of physical and digital. We saw so many retailers sprint to build an MVP pickup experience that helped their customers transact safely. Today, we're helping many of these retailers use location technology powered by Radar to build differentiated experiences that create faster and more seamless pickup experiences for end consumers."

Radar recently held their second annual Mobile On Air conference, where thousands of attendees gathered virtually as mobile leaders unpacked how COVID-19 changed roadmaps and accelerated new customer norms. Almost every retail, grocery, and QSR leader revealed that mobile order-ahead is a focus for their organization. Initial curbside and order-ahead solutions fall short of customer expectations and lead to store inefficiencies. Radar's trip tracking solution alleviates the headaches of order-ahead by offering arrival notifications and optional real-time ETAs throughout a customer's trip. With a turnkey dashboard, Radar shows store associates where on-trip customers are on a map, so associates know when to prepare orders for pickup or when and where to go for a dropoff in a parking lot or curbside. Radar also integrates with leading marketing automation tools to send push notifications when customers are nearby, with instructions on where to park or pick up their items in-store. The result: increased customer satisfaction and improved store operations that ultimately drives loyalty and revenue.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Radar

Radar's industry-leading full-stack location platform empowers engineering, product, and marketing teams to build location-based experiences faster with open-source SDKs, flexible APIs, and turnkey integrations for geofencing and location search. Radar helps enterprises and high-growth startups meet customers' expectations by optimizing experiences for speed and convenience across the user journey, increasing engagement, conversions, and revenue. https://radar.io/

