RADCOM Achieves 20% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Reaches a Record $90.2 Million Cash Level

RADCOM Ltd.

Nov 13, 2024, 07:05 ET

Appointed Mr. Benny Eppstein as its new Chief Executive Officer, Effective December 1st, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third-quarter 2024 highlights:

  • Revenue for the third quarter was $15.8 million, up 20% year-over-year, a new company record
  • GAAP net income was $2.3 million, or $0.14 diluted EPS, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million, or $0.23 diluted EPS, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.15 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • $4 million positive cash flow, ending the quarter with $90.2 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits, the company's highest-ever cash level.

First nine-month of 2024 highlights:

  • Revenue for the period was $44.8 million, up 19% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income was $4.7 million, or $0.29 diluted EPS, compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.07 diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.4 diluted EPS, for the first nine months of 2023.

Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have made significant progress in expanding our business and are confident in our ability to continue profitable growth and increase market share by leveraging our healthy sales pipeline. We believe our best-in-class 5G assurance platform, combined with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positions us well to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market."

"Following our successful acquisition of Continual in May 2023, we secured a seven-figure, multi-year contract this quarter with a North American operator for our advanced mobility experience analytics. The acquisition of Continual has been beneficial, expanding our innovative service assurance solutions and their value to our current and new customers.

"We achieved record quarterly revenues of $15.8 million, and I am grateful to the RADCOM team for their unwavering dedication and exceptional execution as we drive the company to new heights. With the appointment of our new CEO, Mr. Eppstein, I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate revenue growth, enhance profitability, and increase shareholder value. I will return to my previous role as Chief Operating Officer and focus on driving future product innovations to fuel the company's growth and ensure customer satisfaction.

"We remain confident in achieving a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability. This confidence enables us to raise our 2024 revenue guidance to $59 to $62 million (from $58 to $61 million)."

Earnings conference call and webcast

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

  • Live webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq3-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
  • Joining the interactive call: Please dial in approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:
    • From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972 or +1-800-994-4498
    • From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

A conference call replay will be available a few hours after the call on RADCOM's investor relations webpage at https://radcom.com/investor-relations.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Hadar Rahav
CFO
+972-77-7745062
[email protected]     

 

About RADCOM
RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses), acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions,  the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, positioning the Company to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market, future benefits from the acquisition of Continual, expanding the Company's offering and the value to the Company's installed and new customers and propelling the  Company to new heights, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$               15,821

$               13,195

$        44,745

$        37,590








Cost of revenues

4,064

3,510

11,609

10,338

Gross profit

11,757

9,685

33,136

27,252








Research and development, gross

4,696

5,527

13,910

15,248

Less - royalty-bearing
participation

182

104

571

546

Research and development, net

4,514

5,423

13,339

14,702








Sales and marketing

4,552

4,208

13,162

10,872








General and administrative

1,484

1,317

4,858

3,761

Total operating expenses

10,550

10,948

31,359

29,335








Operating income (loss)

1,207

(1,263)

1,777

(2,083)








Financial income, net

1,076

1,023

3,035

3,309

Income (loss) before taxes on
income

2,283

(240)

4,812

1,226








Taxes on income

(32)

(41)

(92)

(105)
















Net income (loss)

$              2,251

$              (281)

$           4,720

$           1,121








Basic net income (loss) per
     ordinary share

$               0.14

$               (0.02)

$             0.30

$             0.07

Diluted net income (loss) per
     ordinary share

$               0.14

$               (0.02)

$             0.29

$             0.07

 

Weighted average number of
 ordinary shares used in
computing basic net income (loss)
per ordinary share

15,748,498

15,143,221

15,595,365

15,033,508

Weighted average number of
 ordinary shares used in
computing diluted net income
(loss) per ordinary share

16,159,110

15,143,221

16,002,167

15,691,545

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)




Three months ended 

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP gross profit

$            11,757

$              9,685

$             33,136

$             27,252

Stock-based compensation

107

207

290

370

Amortization of intangible assets

57

51

169

94

Non-GAAP gross profit

$              11,921

$              9,943

$             33,595

$             27,716

 

GAAP research and development, net

$              4,514

$              5,423

$            13,339

$            14,702

Stock-based compensation

488

1,185

1,550

2,266

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$              4,026

$              4,238

$            11,789

$            12,436

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$              4,552

$              4,208

$            13,162

$            10,872

Stock-based compensation

528

813

1,517

1,449

Amortization of intangible assets

29

27

87

48

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$             3,995

$             3,368

$            11,558

$              9,375

 

GAAP general and administrative

$             1,484

$             1,317

$              4,858

$              3,761

Stock-based compensation

224

335

1,265

849

Acquisition related expenses

-

20

-

57

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$             1,260

$                 962

$              3,593

$              2,855

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$            10,550

$            10,948

$            31,359

$            29,335

Stock-based compensation

1,240

2,333

4,332

4,564

Amortization of intangible assets

29

27

87

48

Acquisition related expenses

-

20

-

57

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$              9,281

$              8,568

$            26,940

$            24,666

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$              1,207

$            (1,263)

$           1,777

$           (2,083)

Stock-based compensation

1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934

Amortization of intangible assets

86

78

256

142

Acquisition related expenses

-

20

-

57

Non-GAAP operating income

$              2,640

$              1,375

$              6,655

$              3,050

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)




Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

 

GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income

$            2,283

$           (240)

$          4,812

$          1,226

Stock-based compensation

1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934

Amortization of intangible assets

86

78

256

142

Acquisition related expenses

40

66

111

132

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$            3,756

$            2,444

$           9,801

$           6,434

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$             2,251

$             (281)

$           4,720

$           1,121

Stock-based compensation

1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934

Amortization of intangible assets

86

78

256

142

Acquisition related expenses

40

66

111

132

 Non-GAAP net income

$             3,724

$             2,403

$             9,709

$             6,329

 

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$               0.14

$            (0.02)

$              0.29

$              0.07

Stock-based compensation

0.08

0.17

0.30

0.31

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

(*)

0.02

0.01

Acquisition related expenses

(*)

(*)

(*)

0.01

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$                0.23

$              0.15

$              0.61

$              0.40








Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net
income per share

16,159,110

15,843,711

16,002,167

15,691,545







(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

As of

As of

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Current Assets


    Cash and cash equivalents

$                  15,805

$                 10,892

    Short-term bank deposits

74,444

71,273

    Trade receivables, net

18,978

13,412

    Inventories

2,249

246

    Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,991

1,592

 

Total Current Assets

113,467

97,415




Non-Current Assets


    Severance pay fund

3,066

3,142

    Other long-term receivables

3,239

1,573

    Property and equipment, net

849

798

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

875

1,651

    Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,695

2,950

 

Total Non-Current Assets

10,724

10,114




Total Assets

$             124,191

$            107,529




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Current Liabilities




       Trade payables

$                    5,851

$                   2,640

    Deferred revenues and advances from customers

4,870

1,469

       Employee and payroll accruals

5,875

5,400

    Operating lease liabilities

424

1,062

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,098

9,540

 

Total Current Liabilities

27,118

20,111




Non-Current Liabilities




    Accrued severance pay       

3,738

3,728

    Operating lease liabilities

469

561

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

663

638

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities

4,870

4,927




Total Liabilities

$                  31,988

$                 25,038




Shareholders' Equity




     Share capital

$                       762

$                      736

     Additional paid-in capital

159,294

154,697

        Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,661)

(3,030)

     Accumulated deficit

(65,192)

(69,912)




Total Shareholders' Equity

92,203

82,491

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$             124,191

$            107,529

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

