Radence Announces Participation in TD Cowen's 3rd Annual Glowing Ahead Summit: Beauty's Evolution & Longevity as Luxury

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radence , a concierge science pioneer focused on personalized disease prevention and early detection to help members preserve more healthy, functional years, today announced that CEO David Medeveff will participate in TD Cowen's 3rd Annual Glowing Ahead Summit: Beauty's Evolution & Longevity as Luxury.

Medeveff will speak on Wednesday, February 25, in a featured fireside chat, "Defining Longevity: The Science of Wellness." The discussion will explore how advances in personalized health intelligence are reshaping the future of wellness, longevity, and high-performance living for individuals, families, and the advisors who serve them.

"Longevity is no longer an abstract concept, it is becoming measurable, actionable, and investable," said David Medeveff, CEO of Radence. "Radence is creating the category of concierge science, transforming deep health intelligence into a strategic asset for individuals and families who recognize that health span influences everything from personal performance to long-term planning. As health becomes a defining variable in how people structure their lives and legacy, science-driven personalization will play an increasingly important role in how value and resilience are defined."

TD Cowen's 3rd Annual Glowing Ahead Summit: Beauty's Evolution & Longevity as Luxury is taking place on February 23 - 25, 2026, at the TD Conference Center in New York, NY. The summit incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Beauty and Wellness industry.

About Radence

Radence was founded to detect and intercept disease before it takes hold. Through a membership model that works in concert with a member's existing clinicians, we provide access to advanced prevention, early detection and treatment strategies that are not available in routine care. Our proprietary testing and screening protocols are grounded in rigorous science and powered by the latest technology and research. By uncovering early signals of future disease and helping alter disease trajectories, Radence supports members in spending more of their years in peak health.

