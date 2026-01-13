Radence Selects Palm Beach as Location for First Precision Health Hub

Move underscores South Florida's growing role in healthcare and technology innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radence, a concierge science pioneer focused on personalized disease prevention and early detection to help members preserve more healthy, functional years, has selected West Palm Beach as the location for the company's first precision health hub. The facility is slated to open early in the second quarter of this year.

Radence has leased space at 515 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. The site will serve as the company's flagship location and operational headquarters, bringing together clinical, technology, and concierge care teams while establishing a model for future Radence hubs nationwide.

"South Florida has quickly emerged as a destination for healthcare innovation and entrepreneurial growth," said David Medvedeff, Chief Executive Officer of Radence. "West Palm Beach offers the right mix of talent, infrastructure, and forward momentum for a company like ours. This location allows us to build a national business while staying closely connected to the local community and innovation ecosystem."

Designed as a flagship for personalized disease prevention and early detection, the West Palm Beach hub will deliver a highly individualized member experience that includes advanced testing protocols, AI-informed risk mapping, and impactful disease interception strategies, all informed by a Clinical Advisory Board with affiliations at institutions such as Mount Sinai Health System, Weill Cornell Medicine and Brigham and Women's Hospital, to name a few.

Radence will open the new facility with a specialized core team, spanning clinical operations and concierge health services, with plans to expand as the company grows. The company is actively recruiting both locally and nationally.

"The addition of Radence to our business community marks a significant milestone in Palm Beach County's evolution as a premier destination for health innovation." Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. "By choosing West Palm Beach for its flagship precision health hub, Radence is furthering our mission to attract forward-thinking companies that push the boundaries of what's possible in technology and healthcare."

While the West Palm Beach hub is Radence's first dedicated facility, the company's partnerships with leading diagnostic laboratories and medical imaging centers, allow membership to be offered nationwide.

Radence has pioneered a new category known as concierge science, which brings the latest scientific and technological advances into real-world precision medicine. The company delivers its services via a membership model, working directly with members' existing care teams to translate early-detection insights into precision-tailored intervention strategies. This model sets a new standard for comprehensive predictive and preventive medicine.

Radence is backed by RA Ventures, the healthcare incubator of RA Capital Management, and supported by a network of more than 50 MDs and PhDs dedicated to advancing novel medicines and diagnostic technologies. Radence draws on the research and predictive analytics of RA Capital's TechAtlas division, a world-class think tank that continuously analyzes scientific and clinical data from around the world.

For more information or to explore membership, please visit Radence.com.

About Radence

Radence was founded to detect and intercept disease before it takes hold. Through a membership model that works in concert with a member's existing clinicians, we provide access to advanced prevention, early detection and treatment strategies that are not available in routine care. Our proprietary testing and screening protocols are grounded in rigorous science and powered by the latest technology and research. By uncovering early signals of future disease and helping alter disease trajectories, Radence supports members in spending more of their years in peak health.

Radence Media Contact:

Hannah Castle

510-590-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Radence