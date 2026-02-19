Radia Appoints Former USAF Lieutenant General Rick Moore as Advisor

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (AFA Warfare Symposium) -- Radia, developer of the WindRunner, the world's largest cargo aircraft, today announced that Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Rick Moore, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, has joined the company as an advisor. The announcement coincides with Radia's participation in the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, where the company is exhibiting at Booth 345.

Moore brings more than three decades of senior operational, mobility, and force planning experience across U.S. and allied airlift missions. As the Air Force's senior planner and programmer, he led development of the service's force structure and resource allocation strategy, ensuring air and cyber forces were aligned to national defense objectives.

"Rick has spent his career shaping how the Air Force plans, builds, and employs global mobility forces," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia. "His perspective on future airlift needs and operational resilience is directly aligned with the role platforms like WindRunner can play in addressing outsized logistics gaps identified by defense stakeholders."

Moore's operational background includes more than 4,000 flight hours in the C-17, C-5, C-130, KC-135, and other mobility aircraft, along with command of major airlift units including the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. His experience spans strategic lift, global basing, and multinational mobility operations, areas increasingly relevant as defense planners assess future transport requirements for very large cargo and infrastructure.

"Future mobility challenges will increasingly involve scale, flexibility, and resilience," said Moore. "Platforms capable of moving extremely large cargo between dispersed locations can expand operational options in ways not previously available."

Radia is developing WindRunner as a dual use platform to transport cargo sizes that exceed current airlift limits, with potential applications across defense, space, energy, and aerospace logistics.

Moore joins a growing group of Radia advisors with deep experience in defense mobility, operational planning, and national security architecture.

About Radia

Radia is a dual-use aerospace company developing WindRunner™, the world's largest cargo aircraft. WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across defense, energy, commercial, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

