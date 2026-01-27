Radia Showcases WindRunner™, the World's Largest Aircraft, at the Singapore Air Show

WindRunner will Revolutionize Commercial Cargo Capabilities for the World's Largest and Most Challenging Payloads

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Air Show -- Radia, the developer of the WindRunner™ aircraft, is advancing a new approach to commercial air cargo with a purpose-built platform designed to move extremely large payloads more directly and with fewer infrastructure constraints. Radia will highlight WindRunner at the Singapore Air Show, booth #C-W103.

As global supply chains increasingly depend on outsized, high-value systems, existing air cargo solutions are reaching their limits. Cargo often exceeds spatial constraints long before weight becomes an issue, forcing disassembly, multimodal transport, and reliance on ports, roads, and specialized infrastructure.

WindRunner overcomes these limitations by enabling airlift for cargo previously considered too large to fly. Payloads range from large aerostructures, including complete widebody fuselage sections, to the largest jet engines ever built, oversized power transformers up to 70 tonnes, ultra-long wind turbine blades exceeding 100 meters, and next-generation space hardware such as large rockets, satellites, and launch systems.

By prioritizing volume over weight, WindRunner provides more than 6,800 cubic meters of usable cargo space (10x bigger than 777 volume) and supports roll-on, roll-off transport of fully assembled cargo using standard ground equipment. The aircraft is designed to operate from semi-prepared or unpaved runways as short as 1,800 meters, extending commercial airlift access to locations where traditional infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

"Commercial cargo requirements have outgrown the logistics systems built to support them," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia. "WindRunner expands what is possible for air cargo operators by removing long-standing constraints on size, access, and complexity. This is what is needed for existing industry, and it will also unlock many additional huge products that are currently constrained by transportation limitations."

Designed for Real-World Commercial Operations

WindRunner is being developed under a civil certification pathway using proven, certified components to support reliable and repeatable operations at scale. Radia plans to operate WindRunner through a transport-as-a-service model, providing flexible capacity to commercial operators, governments, and humanitarian organizations rather than selling aircraft.

The platform supports a wide range of missions, including project and industrial cargo, aerospace and space systems transport, energy infrastructure components, humanitarian relief, and logistics into remote or infrastructure-constrained regions.

Working with the Global Cargo Ecosystem

Radia is collaborating with established cargo operators to ensure WindRunner integrates seamlessly into existing commercial workflows. In 2025, Radia announced a collaboration with Maximus Air to explore WindRunner's potential to expand access and efficiency for outsized air cargo missions.

By working directly with experienced operators, Radia is aligning WindRunner's design and operations with real-world requirements.

Expanding Access and Reducing Complexity

WindRunner enables more direct point-to-point delivery while reducing handling steps, infrastructure dependence, and overall project complexity. Its infrastructure-light approach also supports sustainability objectives by minimizing multi-leg transport and enabling compatibility with Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

WindRunner is currently progressing through detailed design and supplier integration, with first flight targeted by the end of the decade.

About Radia

Radia is a dual-use aerospace company developing WindRunner™, the world's largest aircraft by volume. WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across commercial, energy, defense, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

Media Contact

Kathy Van Buskirk

[email protected]

+1 720 771 7651

SOURCE Radia