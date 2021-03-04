Radial Announces Opening of Second Fulfillment Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced the expansion of its fulfillment footprint in Easton, Pennsylvania with the opening of a second facility. The company will assume the 629,800 sq. ft. existing operation of a well-known clothing and apparel brand, located at 1611 Van Buren Road to support ecommerce fulfillment.

With the opening of this fulfillment center, Radial will bring more than 700 jobs to the local community. As Radial takes over operations at this site, the company hopes that the existing workforce will "say yes" to Radial and join the company's operations. Radial will have openings for both full-time and seasonal positions with roles including Outbound Fulfillment Associates, Operations Supervisors, Operations Managers and more.

Ecommerce demand has increased exponentially since the onset of the pandemic and driven the need for more essential workers on the frontline of fulfillment services. As the demand for talent continues to increase, Radial remains committed to provide the best employee experience it can across all sites. The opening of this site will enable residents who may have been displaced from other work to build robust careers in the booming world of ecommerce fulfillment and do so in a fun work environment.

"We are excited to be expanding our presence in the Easton area less than two years after opening our first facility in the area," said Esteban Gutierrez, Vice President Fulfillment Operations at Radial. "We realize this comes at a critical time for many local residents as employment statuses can change quickly. If you are looking for a great opportunity in a growing industry and desire a fun and collaborative culture, we welcome you to join our team."

