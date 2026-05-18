Radial Celebrates Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina's Decision to Cover TMS for OCD and Accelerated TMS for Depression

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a national clinic network delivering the most advanced brain medicine treatments for mental health conditions, today celebrates the news that Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina has approved coverage for two significant advances in treatment for depression and OCD:

TMS for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) BrainsWay's SWIFT™ accelerated Deep TMS protocol for major depressive disorder

Both protocols are offered through Radial's network, including three South Carolina locations in Myrtle Beach, Conway and Spartanburg. The announcement represents two distinct milestones for South Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield members. For OCD patients, this marks the first time a major insurer in South Carolina has covered TMS for OCD at all.

"South Carolina holds a special place in our hearts here at Radial–Myrtle Beach was the network's second clinic," said Ben Greenzweig, Head of Market Expansion at Radial. "Having the largest payer in the state cover TMS for OCD and accelerated TMS for depression is a breakthrough moment for the people of South Carolina. We applaud BCBS South Carolina's leadership in following the latest research on evidence-based treatment."

For people with depression, BCBS SC's coverage of SWIFT™ means that an accelerated treatment protocol, previously available only to those who could pay out of pocket, is now covered by insurance. Instead of 36 clinic visits over several weeks with standard TMS, SWIFT™ shortens the acute treatment phase into just six half-day sessions.

Peer-reviewed research published in Brain Stimulation, in which Radial participated as a clinical trial site, found that nearly 9 in 10 participants with depression responded to SWIFT™ and more than 3 in 4 achieved full remission.

"Accelerated TMS protocols reduce the time and travel required. This means more patients complete treatment," said Owen Scott Muir, M.D., DFAACAP, FCTMSS, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Radial. "BCBS South Carolina's coverage means access to faster treatment for depression that is covered when eligible, not just out of pocket."

Radial offers BrainsWay SWIFT™ and standard Deep TMS at three South Carolina locations:

Myrtle Beach : 1086 London St, Ste. B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

: 1086 London St, Ste. B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Conway : 1301 Main Street, Conway, SC 29525

: 1301 Main Street, Conway, SC 29525 Spartanburg: 230 North Grove Medical Park, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Eligible BCBS SC members are encouraged to reach out to Radial. Our care navigation team manages insurance verification and prior authorizations, so patients can focus on what matters most: getting better.

To learn more, please visit www.meetradial.com or call/text (843) 703-1027.

About Radial

For people with Depression, OCD, PTSD, and more who haven't found relief through medications or talk therapy, Radial offers a better path. By building clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and support systems around breakthrough treatments like TMS, Spravato®, and other interventional therapies, Radial is making transformative brain medicine accessible. Learn more at meetradial.com.

SOURCE Radial Health, Inc.