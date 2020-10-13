Radial Hiring for More Than 1,000 Seasonal Fulfillment Jobs in Easton, Pennsylvania to Support Upcoming Holiday Rush

EASTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial , a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced its plan to bring on more than 1,000 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Easton, Pennsylvania to support unprecedented ecommerce demand this holiday season. Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders - including picking, sorting, packing and shipping - all in a fun team environment leveraging cutting-edge technology.

Consumer research reveals that 66% of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases during the holidays this year. As ecommerce demand reaches new heights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers must significantly scale their fulfillment workforce to meet holiday shopping needs. With 20+ fulfillment centers and a global fulfillment and transportation network, Radial is well-versed at helping retailers successfully navigate peak shopping season while keeping worker safety at the forefront.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial remains committed to safety and has made it a priority to implement processes and technologies to maintain the health and safety of every worker. These initiatives include:

Implementing automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone prior to entering every facility, visitors included

Requirements to wear masks at all times

Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing

Instant-Trace™ badges to remind and train new hires on social distancing best practices

Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures across every site to reduce risk

"The health and safety of our employees is Radial's number one priority," said Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Senior Vice President. "We've always prided ourselves on our people-first approach, and we've built a culture where coworkers feel like family. This close-knit community is part of what historically has made us so successful at achieving peak season goals for our clients. When demand increases, our people work together to rise to the challenge. Our people-first workplace has been tested since COVID-19 hit, and I am deeply proud of how we've evolved our working environment to keep our strong community values intact while deepening safety measures. At Radial, we know we all have a role to play in following safety precautions, and everyone looks out for each other so we help keep our workplaces and communities safe."

Seasonal workers at the Easton location will enjoy benefits including competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime. Additionally, Radial leverages leading fulfillment technologies to enable new associates to safely and quickly learn job processes.

These seasonal roles are a great opportunity to kickstart a career with Radial. Seasonal workers will join the more than 3,000 regular, full-time employees at Radial's fulfillment centers across the country to help pack and ship holiday orders. For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year to support Radial's strong growth.

There will be opportunities for local residents who worked in industries impacted by the pandemic such as retail storefronts, restaurants, and hospitality to switch career paths, and leverage transferable skills within the fulfillment centers. Radial is actively accepting seasonal candidates from all backgrounds. At the fulfillment center in Easton, Pennsylvania, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations faster using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings in Easton, Pennsylvania, visit Radial's career page .

Adecco, part of the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, is hosting a hiring event to help fill Radial's customer care roles in Easton, Pennsylvania. Adecco career experts will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions. In accordance with CDC and social distancing guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the application process. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply. Details for the job fair are as follows:

Date/Time : Thursday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

: from – Location : 4200 E. Braden Blvd., Easton, PA 18040

: 4200 E. Braden Blvd., 18040 Contact Number : (484) 656-5943

: (484) 656-5943 Interested candidates can also apply online at Adecco's Radial career page

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp .

