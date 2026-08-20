Radial Now Supports the Country's Largest Brain Medicine Clinical Network, Expanding Access to Breakthrough Treatments

Radial's expansion to support Mindful Health Solutions brings together leading clinicians and researchers, supported by an AI-native operating system for Brain Medicine, to deliver breakthrough treatments at national scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial today announced its acquisition of the Management Services Organization (MSO) supporting Mindful Health Solutions, one of the country's top interventional psychiatry groups. The combined management company will support the nation's largest network of brain medicine clinics, building a team that brings together leading clinicians and researchers to expand access to evidence-backed brain medicine treatments, including rapid-acting medications and neuromodulation, with plans to offer psychedelic medicines in the near future.

Since the 1980s, the treatment toolbox for psychiatry has relied on medication-based treatments, such as SSRIs, and talk therapy. For high-acuity mental health conditions, SSRIs often have limited effect, leaving patients with few options. But more recently, brain medicine treatments, including neuromodulation (e.g., accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation), rapid-acting medications (e.g., Spravato), and next-generation offerings (e.g., fMRI-EEG-guided PRISM, transcranial focused ultrasound (tFUS)) including psychedelics (e.g., Comp360 psilocybin, etc.), are achieving far better outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat conditions, with studies showing remission rates as high as 79% (compared to a remission rate of 5-30% for traditional treatments).

Radial now supports an expanded clinical network specializing in advanced brain medicine treatments, beginning with mental health conditions where the need is significant and many of these therapies were first developed. With more than 100 clinicians nationwide, the network currently treats conditions, including major depressive disorder (MDD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), suicidality, and tardive dyskinesia. Its clinical infrastructure is supported by RadialOS, an AI-enabled operating system designed to help clinicians match patients with the most appropriate treatment, coordinate care, and measure outcomes over time. This integrated model helps patients reach the right treatment sooner. Over time, Radial and its clinical partners plan to extend this model beyond mental health by studying how neuromodulation and other brain medicine treatments may improve outcomes for a broader range of neurological and neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson's disease.

Fergal Foley (age 68), a retired US Army officer, had experienced PTSD symptoms since his time in active duty in the 1970s. From 1999 to 2004, Foley was stationed with a National Guard brigade in New York, which was called to support rescue and recovery efforts after 9/11 – it was this experience that exacerbated his PTSD symptoms. Foley tried multiple medications and talk therapy over several years to mitigate his symptoms, but the only treatment that worked was TMS. After more than 50 years of suffering from PTSD, Foley reached remission thanks to TMS.

"Brain medicine is all we talk about amongst researchers, but lacks mainstream awareness. We're here to change that," said Owen Muir, MD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Radial. "I've dedicated my career to studying the broad spectrum of brain medicine treatments. We shouldn't rely on just 'pill-based psychiatry' anymore. Treating the whole patient has a life-changing impact, and we have worked with leading-edge clinicians and a robust clinical network to implement a unique process that is helping thousands of patients transform their lives. Radial supports the clinical networks it works with to bridge the gap between the best evidence and real-world implementation."

Radial supported one of the country's first clinical research sites for brain medicine treatments, such as advanced protocols for TMS like SWIFT, SAINT, and accelerated TMS (aTMS). The clinical network is also an international leader in research, with more than 368 peer-reviewed studies and research papers published by its team. Its New York, NY location is a leading site for clinical trials, expanding the brain medicine discipline beyond mental health conditions.

Since 2009, Mindful Health Solutions has been an early pioneer in offering TMS, Spravato and IV Ketamine in-network across the Western US. Through the deep expertise across its network of 21 clinics, Mindful Health Solutions has had a significant impact in setting the standard of care in interventional psychiatry.

"Treatments such as aTMS have proven time and time again to improve patient outcomes better than any traditional offering," said Carlene MacMillan, MD, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Radial. "What's needed is a way to scale and increase access to these treatments in a thoughtful, patient-centered way. Through our AI-native infrastructure, we are not only able to offer a frictionless experience for patients and providers, but can seamlessly scale across the national network of 27 clinics we support, and beyond, to facilitate personalized patient journeys focused on reaching remission."

Added Tobias Marton, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Mindful Health Solutions and now Radial, "Our combined team's philosophy centers around providing the best tools for our clinical partners so that providers can focus on delivering the right care for the right individual at the right time. The clinicians we work with have a deep understanding of the positive impact these treatments can have, especially when traditional options have fallen short, bringing hope to patients who have often spent years trying medications that have failed time and again."

"Healthcare is failing millions of people suffering from hard-to-treat mental health conditions. The system was built on an old-world view of treatment and has not caught up to the breakthroughs of today. We are taking the first step to something much bigger," said John Capecelatro, co-founder and CEO of Radial. "We've not only built a model that supports providers helping hundreds of thousands of patients, but also supports the delivery of such transformative care that patients are able to go into remission. It's not a word you often hear when discussing mental health diseases, but it's what we're achieving here. Our clinician partners have a patient NPS of 76, which reflects both the quality of their care and our commitment to providing the tools so that they can create an unreasonably hospitable experience for every patient: allowing the clinicians to take the time to understand each person, reduce friction at every step, and design a personalized treatment plan around the patient's needs. Now, our focus is on expanding our reach, deepening our published research and scaling our technology to bring transformative care to more people, faster."

As Radial and Mindful Health Solutions join forces, Radial's co-founder Owen Muir, MD, DFAACAP, FCTMSS, will take on a new role as its Chief Scientific Officer. Mindful Health Solutions' current Chief Medical Officer, Tobias Marton, MD, PhD, will serve as Chief Medical Officer for the entire Radial clinical network. The rest of Radial's leadership team will continue in their current roles, with Mindful Health Solutions' CEO, Mark Kehoe, transitioning into an advisory role supporting integration of the two companies.

To learn more about Radial and its brain medicine treatments, visit www.meetradial.com.

About Radial

Radial supports the country's leading clinical network for brain medicine, expanding access to the world's most advanced mental health treatments. Backed by General Catalyst, its clinical partners now include 27 clinics and more than 100 clinicians treating hundreds of thousands of patients each year, with a focus on high-acuity mental health conditions. This clinical network accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, Tricare, VA-CCN, Aetna, Cigna, United, and many Blues plans. By collaborating with its clinical partners to develop and implement clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and RadialOS, its proprietary AI-guided decision support designed around novel psychiatry treatments like neuromodulation (e.g., TMS), medication (e.g., Spravato), and other interventional therapies, Radial is at the forefront of helping providers deliver the highest quality, most patient-centered and most innovative care, ensuring transformative brain medicine is accessible to all. Learn more at www.meetradial.com.

About Mindful Health Solutions

Mindful Health Solutions is one of the nation's leading providers of innovative behavioral health care and is the second-largest administrator of SPRAVATO (esketamine) in the nation. At all times, we remain focused on cutting-edge interventional psychiatric research and treatment protocols such as TMS, SPRAVATO (esketamine), and Ketamine Infusion Therapy for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and other psychiatric illnesses. Our experienced clinical team is dedicated to applying groundbreaking therapies supported by positive outcome data, academic rigor, and years of expertise in novel therapeutics. Outpatient clinics are located in California, Texas, and Washington. To learn more, visit https://mindfulhealthsolutions.com/.

Kayli Watson

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SOURCE Radial Health, Inc.