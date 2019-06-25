Radial Opens New Fulfillment Center in Brownsburg, Indiana to Meet Increasing eCommerce Demand

BROWNSBURG, Ind., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial announced today the opening of its newest fulfillment center in Brownsburg, Indiana. At 690,700 square feet, this center will be the largest building in the Radial network and marks the company's first on-the-ground presence in the state of Indiana. Driven by increased client demand, the opening of this facility acknowledges the company's growth trajectory and recent momentum in helping major brands and retailers meet their eCommerce and omnichannel goals. The new fulfillment center will be up and running quickly, driving increased job opportunity for the residents of Brownsburg and surrounding areas.

To serve the new site location, Radial is initially looking to hire over 20 management level and 25 hourly positions. From there, the company plans to rapidly grow employment levels to over 150 this summer to meet customer demand. The Brownsburg center will enable local residents to build robust careers in the fast-paced and thriving world of omnichannel eCommerce fulfillment. New hires will have the opportunity to grow alongside the company, as Radial has an established history of promoting internally, and converting temporary workers to full-time positions. The Radial site will provide significant and consistent job opportunities in the area, as the Brownsburg facility will serve established clientele. The company plans to ramp up to full capacity by peak retail season, growing the employment base by an additional 1,800 seasonal jobs through the fall.

Radial understands the importance of providing a positive work experience for all hires. At the fulfillment center in Brownsburg, new hires will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers, including The Children's Place. In these roles, workers will have the responsibilities of receiving inventory and customer order picking and packing. Radial employees enjoy the benefits of competitive wages, a fun and fast-paced team environment, a variety of work schedules, overtime and holiday pay, employee discounts, and more.

"We're thrilled to be opening Radial's largest fulfillment center in Brownsburg, and creating so many additional jobs in the process," said Sabrina Wnorowski, senior director, total rewards and talent acquisition, at Radial. "If you're looking for a great opportunity, and you thrive in an energized, fast-paced and rewarding workplace culture, we'd love to welcome you to Radial's growing community."

To celebrate and prepare for the upcoming opening of this center, Radial is hosting a hiring event to interview potential candidates and discuss career opportunities. This event is applicable to both management roles and key hourly positions. It will take place on Wednesday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn (41 Maplehurst Drive, Brownsburg, IN 46112). Interested candidates should apply online ahead of time by visiting www.Radial.com/careers.

Candidates who cannot attend the hiring event are still encouraged to apply online for consideration. To learn more about job openings in Brownsburg, and to apply, visit www.Radial.com/careers.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

