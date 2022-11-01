Radiance Holdings Reports Record-Breaking Growth Across its Beauty Sector Brands

Industry-Leading Brands, Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spa, Achieve Highest Growth Results Since Inception

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Holdings, a global company representing a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness, and self-care sectors, announced today the highest growth since the inception of its two rapidly growing brands: Woodhouse Spa, the high-end luxury day spa franchise and Sola Salons, the world's largest and fastest-growing salon studios franchise. Closing out the year with robust expansion and development plans, Radiance Holdings is primed to continue this trajectory into Q1 and Q2 of 2023.

Radiance Holdings expanded Sola Salons internationally to Canada in 2022, with 9 new signings in the last 12 months. The brand has signed 72 franchise agreements nationwide this year alone and will end the year with 655-660 Sola Salons. The advancement has allowed Sola Salons to become the leader in recession-resilient franchises, alongside its innovative salon model that empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Also contributing to Sola Salons' corporate success is a 90% occupancy rate average across 625 locations, and an impressive roster of 19,000 independent beauty professionals. Looking ahead, Sola Salons forecasts it will open 60-70 new locations in 2023.

"The rapid expansion we've achieved this year from Sola Salons is a true testament to our brand continuing to exceed consumer demands. The model continues to grow in popularity, and was catapulted amid the pandemic as beauty professionals sought to go independent to offer their clientele more control over their salon experience," said Christina Russell, CEO of Radiance Holdings. "With Sola Salons, our team has implemented strong marketing initiatives for the next three to five years as the brand aggressively targets key markets throughout the U.S. and Canada for franchise development."

Following the acquisition of the Woodhouse Spa by Radiance Holdings in July 2020, the brand has continuously assessed key markets throughout the U.S. for future franchise development. At 75 locations and growing, Woodhouse Spas has opened 10 additional locations across the United States and will end 2022 with five more openings this fall. The rapid expansion has solidified Woodhouse as a premier spa franchise and the unequivocal leader in mood care, pioneering a new category of wellness services in the approachable luxury space. With sales growing 19% year over year, The Woodhouse Spa has signed seven franchise agreements in the first half of 2022, making it the highest growth seen since its inception. Looking towards 2023, Woodhouse Spa will open luxury locations in Raleigh, NC; Savannah, GA; and Odessa, TX, among others.

"This unprecedented growth has only continued to innovate the luxury spa category, giving our customers a resort experience in a neighborhood setting," said Russell. "The brand is powered by our commitment to an unparalleled spa experience that focuses on total well-being and incorporates mood care into every touchpoint of the guest journey. The Woodhouse Spa has proven that its concept resonates with consumers around the U.S. and has driven significant economic growth and job opportunities in the luxury self-care industry."

Radiance Holding's mission to empower franchise owners and beauty professionals with unrivaled opportunities, mentorship, and education continues to propel these brands to new heights. As part of these efforts, Radiance Holdings recently hosted the Woodhouse Spas 2022 Fall Summit for 250 attendees, where franchisee owners and corporate employees from across the country came together to participate in breakout sessions; discuss industry trends, and receive recruiting and retention education; among many other summit seminars. Radiance Holdings will also host the Sola Salons 2022 Fall Summit in October, where hundreds of industry professionals will receive informative content, engage in networking opportunities, and have unrivaled access to vendors and seminar training.

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness, and self-care sectors. Led by Christina Russell, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and fastest-growing salon studios franchise; Woodhouse, the largest premium day spa brand in the U.S.; and BeautyHive, an online distributor of professional beauty products. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping its franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information, please visit www.weareradianceholdings.com.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 630 locations open in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 19,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPA

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse Spa are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

